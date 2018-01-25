Newport County vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Exiles look for giant-killing against Spurs

After a dramatic 2-1 victory over Championship outfit Leeds United in the third round of FA Cup, The Exiles now face a visit from eight-times winners Tottenham Hotspur.

This marks Newport's first fourth round match up since 1979 as Rodney Parade prepares to host some of Europe's best players.

An injury-stricken Spurs visit the League Two side with potentially numerous first team starters out with injury.

Fifth round awaits for Spurs?

On paper, it looks like Spurs were been granted a favourable tie in the draw. However, they face a side that only a few weeks ago knocked out a strong Leeds side.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the FA Cup looks like Tottenham's best chance of silverware this season. Therefore, a strong side is expected to be chosen.

The Lilywhites cruised into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over Wimbledon at Wembley earlier this month.

It should be noted that Spurs face a busy week with Manchester United visiting Wembley on Wednesday 31st and a trip to Liverpool on Sunday 4th. Boss Mauricio Pochettino can't risk anymore injuries.

Spurs will arrive at Rodney Parade in fine form, just one defeat in 12 games and will undoubtably prove one of the toughest tests Newport have faced.

No push-overs

County produced one of the shocks from the third round as they came back from 1-0 down to beat Championship side Leeds.

Shawn McCoulskey's injury time winner sent Newport into the fourth round and his instant impact could have clinched him a place in the starting XI.

Newport currently sit just four points off second place as they continue to push for a play-off place, Saturday's game will come as a welcomed break from a busy league schedule.

Their defence will have to deal with Europe's hottest striker in Harry Kane, who looks to add to his tournament tally of the two goals he bagged against Wimbledon in the third round.

Newport boss Michael Flynn, spoke of his optimism ahead of the tie.

'The dug-out is not as comfortable as they are used to at White Hart Lane or Wembley, and the away changing room is quite small and cold.

It's going to be out of their comfort zone and hopefully one or two of them don't handle it very well.' He said.

Injury riddled

Boss, Pochettino admitted there could be a few absences going into the game with captain Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen still suffering from illness.

Toby Alderweireld has returned to first team training but is set to sit out this game ahead of some crucial ties in February.

Injury prone Erik Lamela faces a short spell out after reportadley suffering from a 'bruised gluteus muscle'.

Meanwhile, Danny Rose remains unavailable with a long-term knee injury and Serge Aurier also sits the game out after suffering a calf injury in the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Expected XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Kane.

Captain Lloris may be fit enough to make a return but Michel Vorm is expected to continue his run of first choice in cup games.

Fernando Llorente could return to the starting XI, he started against Wimbledon in the previous round but could be used as an impact subsitute if Tottenham's game plan does not work.