Photo Source: Standard Sport

Tottenham Hotspur

Newport County vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Exiles look for giant-killing against Spurs

Newport County vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Exiles look for giant-killing against Spurs

Can Spurs progress into the fifth round of FA Cup with a tricky test at Rodney Parade against promotion-pushing Newport County?

Broganclasper
Brogan Clasper

After a dramatic 2-1 victory over Championship outfit Leeds United in the third round of FA Cup, The Exiles now face a visit from eight-times winners Tottenham Hotspur

This marks Newport's first fourth round match up since 1979 as Rodney Parade prepares to host some of Europe's best players.

An injury-stricken Spurs visit the League Two side with potentially numerous first team starters out with injury.

Fifth round awaits for Spurs? 

On paper, it looks like Spurs were been granted a favourable tie in the draw. However, they face a side that only a few weeks ago knocked out a strong Leeds side. 

It is becoming increasingly clear that the FA Cup looks like Tottenham's best chance of silverware this season. Therefore, a strong side is expected to be chosen. 

The Lilywhites cruised into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over Wimbledon at Wembley earlier this month. 

It should be noted that Spurs face a busy week with Manchester United visiting Wembley on Wednesday 31st and a trip to Liverpool on Sunday 4th. Boss Mauricio Pochettino can't risk anymore injuries. 

Spurs will arrive at Rodney Parade in fine form, just one defeat in 12 games and will undoubtably prove one of the toughest tests Newport have faced. 

No push-overs

County produced one of the shocks from the third round as they came back from 1-0 down to beat Championship side Leeds.

Shawn McCoulskey's injury time winner sent Newport into the fourth round and his instant impact could have clinched him a place in the starting XI.

Newport currently sit just four points off second place as they continue to push for a play-off place, Saturday's game will come as a welcomed break from a busy league schedule. 

Their defence will have to deal with Europe's hottest striker in Harry Kane, who looks to add to his tournament tally of the two goals he bagged against Wimbledon in the third round. 

Newport boss Michael Flynn, spoke of his optimism ahead of the tie. 

'The dug-out is not as comfortable as they are used to at White Hart Lane or Wembley, and the away changing room is quite small and cold.

It's going to be out of their comfort zone and hopefully one or two of them don't handle it very well.' He said. 

Injury riddled

Boss,  Pochettino admitted there could be a few absences going into the game with captain Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen still suffering from illness. 

Toby Alderweireld has returned to first team training but is set to sit out this game ahead of some crucial ties in February. 

Injury prone Erik Lamela faces a short spell out after reportadley suffering from a 'bruised gluteus muscle'. 

Meanwhile, Danny Rose remains unavailable with a long-term knee injury and Serge Aurier also sits the game out after suffering a calf injury in the 1-1 draw against Southampton. 

Expected XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Kane.

Captain Lloris may be fit enough to make a return but Michel Vorm is expected to continue his run of first choice in cup games.

Fernando Llorente could return to the starting XI, he started against Wimbledon in the previous round but could be used as an impact subsitute if Tottenham's game plan does not work. 

VAVEL Logo

    Tottenham Hotspur News

    Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Nervy Lilywhites end losing run to get back on track

    10 days ago

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs desperate to get their season back on track

    11 days ago

    Inter Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides look to put weekend defeats behind them in European opener

    16 days ago

    Tottenham player ratings in 2-1 loss to Liverpool

    16 days ago

    Five things we learned from Arsenal U23s 2-1 Tottenham U23s

    a month ago

    Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides look to continue their unbeaten record

    a month ago

    Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs blow away deflated Red Devils with a stunning second-half display

    a month ago

    Analysis: Powerful Spurs overshadow off pitch problems with win over Fulham

    a month ago

    Tottenham player ratings in win against Fulham

    a month ago

    Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham: Spurs cruise to victory as Harry Kane breaks his August curse

    a month ago

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview: Lilywhites seek derby spoils

    a month ago