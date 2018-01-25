West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku set to stay despite Roma interest says agent

West Ham United full-back Arthur Masuaku has been linked with a move to Italian giants AS Roma, although his agent has dismissed the reports.

Former Hammers manager Slaven Billic bought the left-back into the squad during the summer of 2016 in a bid to offer cover for Aaron Cresswell should the latter get injured.

However it has taken the Frenchman a while to adjust to the demands of Premier League football, but since David Moyes has taken charge, the defender looks a completely different player.

Receiving the plaudits

Two assists in 19 Premier League games may not set the heart on fire but his recent displays have won many fans over.

Speaking to Football Italia Masuaku's agent, Francesco Lingenti has admitted that no offer has been placed for the defender although Roma have been in touch regarding his availability.

“So far no, there has been no offer, just a few requests for information,” said Lingenti.

A difficult deal to pull off

He later added that if a move were to take place, it would be a "very difficult" deal to complete and that West Ham would require around £19 million.

“There’s nothing concrete at the moment," he explained.

"West Ham are asking for a lot of money to let him leave, around €20-22 million (£19 million), and he has a very high salary even for the Premier League.”

With Chelsea looking to buy Roma fullback Emerson before next week's transfer deadline, the Giallorossi will need someone to act as competition for former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov.

Yet they may need to look elsewhere as Lingenti feels as though they are nowhere near making an agreement.

“It would be a very difficult operation to conclude. I have spoken to (Roma director of sport) Monchi, but not about Masuaku. There is nothing to report,” he added.

Masuaku is set to be in the side that travels to Wigan Athletic for their FA Cup fourth round tie on Saturday.