Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City preview as Terriers look to avoid FA Cup upset

David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town have earnt themselves a home tie against Birmingham City in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup, following a 2-1 away victory at the Macron Stadium over Bolton Wanderers in the Third Round.

The tie will be played at 3pm on Saturday, and is surely one the Terriers will fancy their chances in against a struggling Birmingham side who currently loiter in the EFL Championship relegation zone.

No fresh injury concerns for either side

David Wagner’s side still have several injury problems, with Joe Lolley, Martin Cranie, Elias Kachunga and Jon Stankovic all sidelined.

Chris Lowe may be back to match fitness in time for the arrival of Steve Cotterill’s side, however, is unlikely to be risked against weaker opposition, resulting in further chances for non-first team regulars to try and make a name for themselves.

Isaac Vassell and Carl Jenkinson are unlikely to return in time for Birmingham’s trip to Yorkshire, although the Blues have no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Embed from Getty Images

Birmingham the in-form side

At a glance, it would look as though fans of Huddersfield Town would be very happy with their side at the moment. The Terriers are flying high in the Premier League in their very first season in the competition, and for the most part, have performed better than the majority would’ve expected.

Despite this, the Terriers have registered just one win in the last six, leaving their fans looking down towards to foot of the table nervously as they look to stay clear of a relegation scrap.

On the flip side of the coin, it looks all doom and gloom for Birmingham as they sit second bottom of the Championship table, however, the blues have registered three wins in their last six outings, making them the on-form side coming into this tie.

Previous meetings

Last time these two sides met, the team from St. Andrews drew a huge blow to Wagner’s sides’ promotion hopes as goals from Jonathan Grounds and Craig Gardner secured Birmingham the win.

Although last time the sides locked horns at Saturday’s venue and Huddersfield’s home, it ended in a stalemate, with a 1-1 draw as Elias Kachunga’s strike was canceled out moments later by Lukas Jutkiewicz.

It goes without saying that a win for either side in this one would be a further confidence booster as they both look to steer clear of a relegation scrap come the end of the season, and whilst neither side will be favourites to win this competition, a victory would leave either side just a few rounds from a Wembley semi-final and a chance of writing themselves into the history books of the famous competition.