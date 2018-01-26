West Ham new signing Joao Mario cannot wait to get started

Joao Mario has finally completed his move from parent club Inter Milan to West Ham United on a six month loan having been linked with the East London club on Wednesday.

Whether there is to be an option to turn the loan into a permanent deal come the summer is yet to be disclosed by the club.

The Portugal international is David Moyes' first addition as West Ham manager and is set to be included in Saturday's match-day squad for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic.

Jose Fonte had a say in Mario's decision

Speaking to the club website WHUFC.com, he spoke about the chance of an "amazing experience" and how Hammers defender Jose Fonte swayed his decision.

"I am really happy to be here. Jose explained to me a little more about the Club and also the song we have, I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles and that, of course, it was really important for me to join West Ham," he said.

Initially the 25-year-old was reluctant to leave Italy although the arrival of Rafinha from Barcelona to Milan on Tuesday, may have played the starring role in his choice.

Premier League football attracts another player

Mario claims it was Moyes who had the deciding factor and that the chance to play under him in the Premier League was too good to turn down.

"It was a fast move. I have spoken with everyone around the team and, for me, it is exciting to play in the Premier League," he explained.

"I spoke with the coach and for me, I am really happy to be training for an amazing coach, also.”

The former Sporting man has been handed the number 18 shirt and trained with his teammates for the first time on Friday.

"It’s a really historic Club with an amazing stadium and amazing players," he enthused.

"I am just trying to know a little bit more about the Club every day and now I have some time to know more."