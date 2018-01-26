Wigan Athletic vs West Ham Preview: Hammers hoping for positive FA Cup run

West Ham ​will be hoping to carry their recent upturn in form in the ​Premier League ​into the domestic cup as they travel to face ​Wigan Athletic ​on Saturday afternoon.

The home side will come into the contest in good form, having secured a pleasing 3-0 win against fellow Premier League opposition in the last round. According to Opta stats, only Manchester City and Manchester United have won more games than Wigan this season (23). Thus, they've got more than enough about them to cause The Hammers some real problems at the weekend, especially given their depleted squad.

West Ham are in similar form, though, having gone unbeaten in seven games in all competitions. There's been a real resurgence from the London based club since the arrival of David Moyes, with confidence now flowing freely both on and off the pitch having moved swiftly out of the drop zone and into mid-table.

Key statistics prior to kick-off

West Ham have won both of their previous FA Cup clashes against Wigan, securing a 2-1 win in 2004 and a 1-0 victory back in 1984. As a top-flight out, the Hammers have also progressed in 14 of their 15 ties against lower league opposition in the cup, the defeat being Nottingham Forest in 2014.

However, Wigan have already kncoked a Premier League outfit out of the competition in Bournemouth, and thus will enter the contest in hopeful mood of recreating such a performance. Winning six of their last eight FA Cup games against top flight opposition, West Ham will be wary of the danger they could pose on Saturday afternoon.

Team News

​​Wigan are expected to name a relatively unchanged side from the one that beat AFC Bournemouth ​3-0 in the last round of the FA Cup. Meanwhile, West Ham have somewhat of an injury crisis at present and thus are set to ring the changes. Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic are the latest two names to be cast to the sidelines with Andy Carroll also out of action. Moyes could be left without 14 players for the trip which could well see him turn to more youthful options ahead of crucial Premier League fixtures. Joao Mario will be a positive though, as the former-Inter Milan man was named in the squad for what would be his debut.