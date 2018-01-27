Everton reportedly open to Ademola Lookman and Sandro loan moves

Everton are reportedly open to letting Ademola Lookman and Sandro Ramirez leave the club on loan as the January window comes to a close.
Blues boss Sam Allardyce stated that he expected more outgoings than incomings as he had to trim down a squad of 33 players before the end of the window.
Sandro, 22, has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park after failing to make an impact since joining from Malaga in the summer. The 22-year-old is believed to favour a move back to Spain but Newcastle United are said to be reportedly interested in a move.
The Spaniard has only found the net once for the Blues this season - a consolation goal in the 5-1 defeat at home to Atalanta.
He has struggled with injuries during his time on Merseyside, missing significant time with an ankle injury to start the season.
Lookman, however, is a some what different situation.
The 20-year-old winger joined Everton from Charlton Athletic last January for a fee in the region of £11 million and made an instant impact, scoring on his debut in a 4-0 win over Manchester City.
He has been given fleeting chances under Allardyce and former Everton boss Ronald Koeman but has been unable to nail down a first-team spot - at times, even failing to be named in a matchday squad.
Lookman has been linked with a possible move to Derby County, with Rams boss Gary Rowett reportedly interested.
Look, man he needs a chance
Many fans have called for Lookman’s inclusion in recent weeks as the Blues look for a spark to turn around their form.
The youngster was missing from the Blues’ squad for the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion and has been left out of the squad for three of the last four Premier League games.
With Aaron Lennon departing for Burnley, there is a lack of depth in the wide positions and that should create opportunities for Lookman.
Yannick Bolasie is battling back to form following a year on the sidelines with a cruciate injury. New signing Theo Walcott will need time to settle in at Goodison Park and summer signing Nikola Vlasic is in a similar situation to Lookman.
Lookman has showcased his talent - when given the opportunity to shine - but with those opportunities so few and far between, it’s difficult for the 20-year-old to nail down a consistent run.
Sandro set to go
Ramirez, however, looks set to depart Everton anyway possible.
His summer move has not panned out as many had hoped and the 22-year-old Spaniard reportedly has his heart set on a return back to his homeland.
Sevilla and Valencia have been linked with possible moves in recent but they’ll have to act fast before the window shuts.