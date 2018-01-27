Wigan Athletic 2-0 West Ham United: League One Latics shock Premier visitors to reach FA Cup fifth-round

Will Grigg bagged a brace as League One side Wigan Athletic beat West Ham United 2-0 at the DW Stadium, knocking another Premier League team out of the FA Cup to progress to the fifth round.

It was AFC Bournemouth that fell victim to the Latics in the third round, and Grigg's headed finish and controversial penalty on either side of half-time was enough to see off the disappointing Londoners.

Grigg heads hosts into early lead

Wigan came firing out of the blocks at the start of the match and got their reward through popular figure Will Grigg after just seven minutes.

The Northern Ireland striker got on the end of a pinpoint Nathan Byrne cross from the right and looped a header past the reach of Joe Hart into the top left corner.

Cheyenne Dunkley thought he had doubled the hosts’ lead just four minutes later after deflecting an in-swinging cross from the right into the goal, only to be denied by the offside flag.

West Ham were forced into an early change on 36 minutes as Reece Oxford replaced Pedro Obiang in the heart of the midfield.

The Hammers’ no. 14 came out of a collision with Max Power much worse and had to be stretchered off through what looked like a nasty right knee injury, more absentees are exactly what David Moyes would have been looking to avoid.

Superb away support left frustrated

4,759 travelling fans, filling up a whole stand, watched on behind Joe Hart’s goal and were closer to much more of the action in the first half, their side didn’t seem on it at all.

Their final close shave of the first period came on the brink of half-time, as Will Grigg teed off Michael Jacobs well outside the box with a headed flick-on before the left-winger thrashed his shot towards the bottom left corner for Hart to stop.

The visitors had a couple of glorious chances to equalise immediately afterwards amidst a moment of madness in the Latics’ box.

Javier Hernández was the first to have a goal bound effort blocked and then Josh Cullen, before Reece Oxford fired the third and final attempt high and wide to the right as the whistle blew.

Masuaku sees red for spit

The away fans were finally offered something in terms of excitement as the second half got underway as new loan signing Joao Mario replaced Pablo Zabaleta, and in doing so swapped pasta and wine in Milan for pies and tea in the North West.

It didn't take long to witness a talking point in the second half as West Ham's impromptu left-winger Arthur Masuaku saw a straight red less than five minutes after the restart.

An altercation on the left touchline between himself and Wigan centre-midfielder Max Power resulted in the Frenchman seemingly spitting on Power while the no. 6 was walking away from the situation.

Not only will David Moyes now be without Pedro Obiang for a lengthy spell, but Masuaku will join him. The regular suspension for spitting? Six matches. Nightmare for the Hammers.

Debatable penalty seals deserved win

The match continued to flow as it had been doing since kick-off and Wigan were handed a dream chance to strengthen their lead on the hour mark when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty.

Reece Burke was accused of handling the ball inside the area, despite his hands being placed very close to his chest, and Grigg confidently stepped up and struck his spot-kick down the middle to make it 2-0.

No more chances arose in what was an uneventful second period before the full-time whistle blew and the DW Stadium was rocking.

Just 10 days after defeating AFC Bournemouth 3-0 at the same ground, West Ham were next to fall victim and all eyes will be on the fifth round draw on Monday night.