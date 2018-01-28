Photo Source: Standard Sport

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino still chasing transfer targets as window ticks down

Lucas Moura is a name that'd been muted, but the Tottenham Hotspur boss remained coy on names despite admitting his side were in for a transfer or two.

Oliver Emmerson
Oliver Emmerson

Tottenham Hotspur remain active in the January transfer window, confirmed boss Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday.

The Lilywhites struggled to a 1-1 draw at League Two side Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round, Pochettino asked in the aftermath whether the disappointing result had influenced Spurs' thoughts as the window ticks towards conclusion.

Explaining that there are 'options' at his disposal, Pochettino assured Spurs fans that new signings are still in his thoughts.

"We are going in the last few days to see if we can add players that add good quality," he said.

"If not then it won't happen. But it's about in the next few days to see if we have some possibilities with some players."

Moura the man?

Lucas Moura is a name that's come up quite a bit in terms of Tottenham transfer discussion, the PSG winger reportedly searching for a way out of the French club after a lack of game time this season.

Spurs are interested, but have yet to come to an agreement with the Paris side over a fee, PSG seeking a sum of around £25 million for the Brazilian.

The Londoners don't feel that's a fair sum for an unwanted player with 18 months left on his contract.

The showing against Newport might have encouraged Pochettino to add some depth to his attacking options, with Spurs lacking creativity in the absence of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min.

However, the manager is keeping quiet regarding such specific names.

"There's a lot of rumours about different players and I never talk about rumours," Pochettino said.

"But we'll see what happens in the last few days."

