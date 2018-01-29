Everton need to turn results around 'as quickly as possible' says Sam Allardyce

Everton boss Sam Allardyce says his side have to turn around their form “as quickly as we can” as the Blues prepare to face Leicester City on Wednesday night.

Allardyce’s side have not picked up three points since December when they beat Swansea City 3-1 at Goodison Park.

A lack of results and performance have come as Blues have struggled going forward in recent weeks, failing to even register a shot on target for a number of games.

The Everton boss said: “We are in a difficult position results wise and we have to turn that around as quickly as we can.

“We still have that balance of wanting to expand on our attacking football and to be creating chances and scoring, but never forgetting we have to get our clean-sheet record back on track.”

“The focus for me is to get that right first, then look to create and get goals after that,” Allardyce added.

Looking to Leicester

In the way of Allardyce’s side on Wednesday night is a resurgent Leicester City who have climbed to seventh in the Premier League table.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, with three of those results coming in the league itself.

It’s a difficult task and one Allardyce won’t take lightly.

“It will be a very difficult game,” the Blues boss said. “We all know the threat posed by Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki and they are playing from a very solid base.

“We have to manage that first, then break them down when we get the opportunity. For us, it is about improving on our performance against West Brom.”

Embed from Getty Images

Garbutt gets a chance

Seamus Coleman will be a part of the Everton squad on Wednesday night and another full-back, Luke Garbutt, might also get his chance.

The 24-year-old has made an appearance for the Blues since the 2014/15 season and was not registered into the Premier League squad by Ronald Koeman to start this campaign.

He has impressed for Everton’s Under-23’s this season and could get another first-team chance on Wednesday night.

“We have put Luke Garbutt in the squad, he's been out of it since the start of the season, to have a look at him and time will tell on how we think he progresses,” Allardyce said.