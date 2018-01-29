Photo: Wikimedia

Manchester City FC

Manchester City to visit League One giant-killers Wigan Athletic in FA Cup fifth round

Manchester City to visit League One giant-killers Wigan Athletic in FA Cup fifth round

The Citizens will take on their former FA Cup final vanquishers Wigan Athletic in the fifth round of The FA Cup.

Danial_Kennedy
Danial Kennedy

Manchester City are the next Premier League side that will be in the sight of the giant-killing Wigan Athletic, as The Citizens will pay a trip to The DW Stadium in the fifth round of The FA Cup. 

Looking to avoid beng the next giant-killing 

Pep Guardiola's side have been on march in every competition that they have entered this season, and having made significant strides in both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup final they will be looking to progress in the world's oldest cup competition ahead of their return to the Champions League next month.

They reached the fifth round with significant ease with the 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Sunday, but know they face a tough prospect in the League One leaders who have already thwarted Premier League opponents in the previous two rounds against AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United respectively who they thwarted 2-0 on Saturday. 

City already know the dangers that The Latics can lay onto teams having been defeated by them in the final back 2013, the fifth round tie at The DW Stadium will be played across the weekend of 16-19 February. 

 

A big blow to The Citizens 

First-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling gave them the comfortable passage into the next round of The Cardiff City Stadium Sunday afternoon, but despite the win they have been dealt a blow in regards to their crucial winger Leroy Sané. 

The German youngster was subbed off at half-time during Sunday's win after a heavy challenge from Joe Bennett who was eventually dismissed, Guardiola showed concern early on post-match and it seems that the Catalan's worst fears have been realised. 

Scans were taken on Monday with the club confirming that the 22-year-old has suffered ankle ligament damage, with the club stating that no recovery timeline has been set for a return. 

VAVEL Logo

Manchester City FC News

World Cup exclusion has damaged Sané’s confidence

a month ago

Wolves 1-1 Manchester City: Controversial opener sees Citizens drop first points of the new season

a month ago

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: Citizens stroll to big win over hopeless Terriers

a month ago

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield analysis: Guardiola's appreciation of the ball makes City a joy to watch

a month ago

Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: Citizens continue as they left off, and as they mean to go on

2 months ago

Sterling and Bernardo Silva goals ensure City start from were they left off last season

2 months ago

Manchester City 2018/19 Season Preview: Guardiola aims to re-win rather than retain

2 months ago

City checklist full of ticks after comfortable Community Shield win

2 months ago

Aguero's double ensures City start the season with more silverware in the Community Shield

2 months ago

Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City: Bernardo Silva seals City's comeback victory

2 months ago

Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City: Mane penalty the difference as Reds down Citizens

2 months ago