Manchester City to visit League One giant-killers Wigan Athletic in FA Cup fifth round

Manchester City are the next Premier League side that will be in the sight of the giant-killing Wigan Athletic, as The Citizens will pay a trip to The DW Stadium in the fifth round of The FA Cup.

Looking to avoid beng the next giant-killing

Pep Guardiola's side have been on march in every competition that they have entered this season, and having made significant strides in both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup final they will be looking to progress in the world's oldest cup competition ahead of their return to the Champions League next month.

They reached the fifth round with significant ease with the 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Sunday, but know they face a tough prospect in the League One leaders who have already thwarted Premier League opponents in the previous two rounds against AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United respectively who they thwarted 2-0 on Saturday.

City already know the dangers that The Latics can lay onto teams having been defeated by them in the final back 2013, the fifth round tie at The DW Stadium will be played across the weekend of 16-19 February.

​A big blow to The Citizens

First-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling gave them the comfortable passage into the next round of The Cardiff City Stadium Sunday afternoon, but despite the win they have been dealt a blow in regards to their crucial winger Leroy Sané.

The German youngster was subbed off at half-time during Sunday's win after a heavy challenge from Joe Bennett who was eventually dismissed, Guardiola showed concern early on post-match and it seems that the Catalan's worst fears have been realised.

Scans were taken on Monday with the club confirming that the 22-year-old has suffered ankle ligament damage, with the club stating that no recovery timeline has been set for a return.