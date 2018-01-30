Swansea City 3-1 Arsenal: Gunners player ratings as drab away form continues

Arsenal suffered a devastating loss at Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Though the game started slowly, Arsenal found themselves ahead on 33 minutes as a perfect cross from Mesut Ozil found Nacho Monreal in the box to fire home from close range.

From then on, it was all downhill. Swansea equalised just one minute later through Sam Clucas.

The North-London side had to improve in the second-half in order to get a result, however it only got worse for the Gunners.

A defensive calamity saw the Swans go ahead as Jordan Ayew slotted into an empty net.

Clucas added a third to kill the game off with five minutes to go, after again some questionable defending.

Arsenal’s struggles on the road again were evident as they eventually lost 3-1.

Here’s how each Arsenal player fared individually.

Poor Petr Cech

Petr Cech: 3 – Made a huge error for Ayew’s goal as the Czech international goalkeeper fluffed a clearance into the feet of the Swansea forward who simply had to tap into the net. Many claimed he was past his best when he joined Arsenal, tonight’s performance may have confirmed that claim if it wasn't true to begin with.

Laurent Koscielny: 4 – Sadly the Frenchman is also looking past his best as he struggled to keep out Swansea’s attack. Didn’t necessarily make many mistakes today however was just not up with the pace of the game.

Shkodran Mustafi: 4 – Mustafi has tonight confirmed his undoubtable inconsistency. Had been on a run of good performances over recent weeks however he put in his worst performance of the season. Usually confident on the ball and aggressive in challenges, though no matter what he tried, it all seemed to go wrong for the German international.

Hector Bellerin: 4 – A below par performance that is not becoming unusual for the Spaniard, as once again he failed to keep hold of the ball and didn’t make use of his blistering pace. Is currently struggling to live up to his huge potential.

Monreal: 6 – The Spaniard once again found himself on the scoresheet and has continued his impressive form. Converted a perfect cross from Ozil to put Arsenal into the lead and continued to press forward for the rest of the game.

Embed from Getty Images

Mohammed Elneny the pick of the midfielders

Elneny: 6 - Brought off on 60 minutes for Arsenal debutant Mkhitaryan, however made a couple of very important challenges in the first half to stop Swansea from scoring.

Granit Xhaka: 4 - Was at fault for Clucas’ goal as he just watched the Swansea forward stroll past him before getting on the ball and scoring. As much as the Swiss international impresses with his range of passing and long-range shooting, he seriously needs to improve his defensive game as he is becoming somewhat of a liability going backwards.

Aaron Ramsey: 4 – Non-existent return to the first team today for Ramsey as he provided no creativity going forward and failed to protect his defence.

Gunners pose no attacking threat

Alex Iwobi: 3 – Probably Iwobi’s worst performance of the season. The Nigerian had one shot of note – apart from that, showed no attacking intent and never threatened the Swansea defence. With Aubameyang close to signing, it is likely Iwobi will face a spell on the side-lines.

Mesut Ozil: 5 – One moment of magic today for the German as he whipped in an inch-perfect cross for Monreal to convert. Other than that, Ozil was quiet and not up to his usual standards. Maybe the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing can enhance the playmakers game.

Alexandre Lacazette: 4 – Nothing of note for the Frenchman as another game has passed him by. Has really struggled on the road with the majority of his Arsenal goals coming at the Emirates. Arsenal’s recent attacking re-enforcements could come to the aid of the former Lyon forward.

Embed from Getty Images

Debut to forget for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan: 4 - The Armenian had a debut to forget tonight, after playing on 30 minutes having come on for Elneny. Had a half chance saved by Lukasz Fabianski, which was also ruled offside and it looks like Arsenal’s latest signing needs to start in order to impress.

Olivier Giroud: 4 – In what could possibly have been his last game for Arsenal, Giroud failed to make an impact off the bench.