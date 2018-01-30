Sandro Ramirez departs Everton to join Sevilla on loan

Sandro Ramirez has left Everton to join Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

The Spanish forward, 22, has been set to depart the Blues for some time after failing to establish himself since joining from Malaga in the summer.

He has reportedly been set on a return to his homeland for some time, with Sevilla mooted as a possible move on numerous occasions.

Sandro’s signing was hailed as an exciting for many Blues fans after he netted 16 goals in 32 games for Malaga during the previous campaign but he has failed to make an impact on Merseyside.

The 22-year-old lined up alongside Wayne Rooney to open up the Premier League season but departed the 1-0 win over Stoke City with an ankle injury that sidelined him for a number of weeks.

His last appearance for Everton came in the 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea at the end of December.

He has played in only 15 games for the Blues, scoring one goal - a consolation in the 5-1 home defeat to Atalanta in this season’s failed Europa League campaign.

Quick hits

With the transfer window coming to a close following Everton’s Premier League game against Leicester City on Wednesday night, the Blues will have to act fast if they are to make any last minute moves.

Davy Klaassen is a reported loan target for Napoli. The Dutchman, similarly to Sandro, has failed to make his mark on the Everton squad following a big summer move from Ajax.

Muhamed Bešić has drawn the interested of a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs with Tony Pulis’ Middlesbrough leading the race for his services.

Like Klaassen, the Bosnian international could depart on loan before the window closes.

He has made only 8 appearances for the Blues this season and has not been named in a matchday squad since November.