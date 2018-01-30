Huddersfield Town Predicted XI vs Liverpool: Changes aplenty after disappointing Birmingham draw

Both teams will be hoping to bounce back from an unsuccessful weekend, as Huddersfield drew 1-1 with Birmingham City to take the game to an FA Cup draw to take the game to a 4th round replay.

Meanwhile. Liverpool were at the wrong end of a 3-2 shock home defeat to West Brom, consequently ending their cup run.

After a bad run of form for the Terriers', Huddersfield will be hoping to get 3 points against Jurgen Klopp's men.

With an upcoming game against Manchester United, David Wagner will be hoping to get some points on the board towards their survival hopes.

27th January 2018, John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England; FA Cup football, 4th round, Huddersfield Town versus Birmingham City; Carl Jenkinson of Birmingham City crosses the ball under pressure from Chris Lowe of Huddersfield Town

Key defenders to return after FA Cup break

Goalkeeper - Jonas Lössl: The Danish keeper didn't feature at the weekend, however after being excellent all season, the shot stopper is likely to return to the Starting XI.

Right-back - Tommy Smith: Florent Haderjonaj played against Birmingham City and against an attacking Liverpool side, Captain Smith is expected to provide a more stable and defensive option.

Centre-back - Mathias Jørgensen: Having played a huge part of Huddersfield's survival hopes this season, Jørgensen is likely to return the team after also missing out in the clash againt Birmingham.

Centre-back - Christopher Schindler: Schindler will hope to maintain his form after playing the most games for Huddersfield this season, however, Terence Kongolo's transfer brings in competition putting the Germans centre-back position under pressure.

Left-Back - Terence Kongolo: Terence Kongolo has put in a series of great performances after his move from French side Monaco. His versatility within the defence means he's likely to be played in Left-Back to keep the defensive partnership of Schindler and Jørgensen intact.

27th January 2018, John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England; FA Cup football, 4th round, Huddersfield Town versus Birmingham City; Steve Mounie of Huddersfield Town turns to celebrate as he scores the opening goal of the game in the 20th minute

Tough night ahead for the midfield pivot

Centre-midfield - Jonathan Hogg: Hogg has been a key part in the Terriers' side with his work horse ethic and ability to intercept and break down attacks. A good midfield performance by the Englishman could be key to defeating Liverpool.

Centre-midfield - Aaron Mooy: The Australian midfield maestro has made 23 appearances this season, joint most with Schindler. He's expected to return to the side after being rested and his technical ability will be important to Huddersfield success for this clash and rest of the season.

Attacking-midfield - Alex Pritchard: The midfielder since his move from Championship side Norwich City has been nothing but positive. His agility and technical awareness has been a joy to watch and I'm sure a pleasure to play with. His attacking ability and recent appearances will surely be rewarded by another start.

Steve Mounié to retain his place up front

Right-wing - Colin Quaner: The wingers desire to drive forward has been rewarded with a series of consecutive appearances. With the hope in clinching any sort of points against Liverpool, I'm sure Quaners pace will be called upon.

Left-wing - Tom Ince: After Van La Parra played at the weekend it is expected that Tom Ince will be in the starting line-up to face Liverpool. After struggling with his final product this season, Ince will be hoping this is the game it all changes.

Striker - Steve Mounié: After a goal at the weekend in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham, Mounié is expected to keep his place. With Laurent Depoitre out of form, the Beninise Striker will be hoping to capitalize. Both strikers have five goals this season, despite Steve Mounié playing 300 less minutes.