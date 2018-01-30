Everton vs Leicester City preview: Out-of-form Toffees aiming to get back to winning ways

Everton will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Wednesday evening as they host in-form Leicester City at Goodison Park.

There are only two places in the Premier League table separating the teams, with the gap currently sitting at six points.

Last time out

The Foxes come into the game off the back of their 5-1 thrashing of Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Saturday. Debutant Fousseni Diabate, bagged a brace while there were also goals for Kelechi Iheanacho (2) and Wilfried N'didi.

The Toffees' last outing saw them limp to a one-all draw with relegation strugglers, West Bromwich Albion. Oumar Niasse's goal cancelled out Jay Rodriguez' opener while combative midfielder James McCarthy, suffered an unfortunate leg-break.

Form

The Foxes have scored nine goals in their last three games, albeit two of those games were against lower-league opposition. Leicester are undefeated in six in all competitions and will fancy their chances of extending that run Wednesday evening.

Everton's form under Sam Allardyce has dwindled as of late. After going undefeated in his first four games, the Merseysiders are now on a seven game run without a win, scoring only three in the process.

Leicester currently sit seventh in the league, six points ahead of their opponents who sit in ninth. Despite their position in the table, Everton are still in a relegation dog-fight with only six points seperating them from the relegation zone.

Head to head

Leicester have only lost two of their last eight league encouters with Everton (W3, D3), with both defeats coming last season. However, the Toffees have only lost one league game at Goodison against Leicester since 1985.

The all-time record however is relatively even. The Foxes have won 30 games and lost 40, with 32 of the clashes ending with a draw. The last clash between the two saw Claude Puel take charge of his first-ever Leicester City game. Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray both scored a goal each in a 2-0 success at the King Power Stadium.

Team News

Defender Seamus Coleman could potentially return to the Everton starting line-up against Leicester having recovered from a horrific leg break. James McCarthy is ruled out after suffering an almost identical injury.

Long-term absentees Leighton Baines, Maarten Stekelenburg and Ramiro Funes Mori are all restricted to the injury table. Top scorer Wayne Rooney is set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Meanwhile, Foxes' skipper Wes Morgan is not yet ready to return to action. Jamie Vardy, who has notched 10 goals in Premier League action so far is sure too lead the line.

Predicted Line-Ups

Everton - Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina; Walcott, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Bolasie; Rooney, Tosun.

Leicester City - Schmeichel; Simpson, Maguire, Dragović, Fuchs; Albrighton, N'didi, Iborra, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy.