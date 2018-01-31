Mesut Özil signs new Arsenal contract worth a reported £350,000 per week

Mesut Özil has put months of speculation behind him to agree a new contract with Arsenal, putting pen to paper on a deal until 2021.

The deal will reportedly see him become the club's highest ever earner on wages of £350,000 per week before tax.

The attacking midfielder's previous contract had been due to expire at the end of the current 2017/18 season.

Speculation over

Arsenal will be delighted to finally have two long-running contract sagas done this month - with Alexis Sanchez departing the club earlier in January and now Özil signing a new contract.

The news may come as somewhat of a surprise, especially considering the Gunners form this season - but it will be a huge relief to everyone at Arsenal that the German has agreed a new three and a half year contract.

The deal was reportedly wrapped up last weekend - before the World Cup winner signed at Arsenal's London Colney training base on Thursday, despite an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Swansea two nights before.

The news represents a fantastic couple of days for the club after news of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's arrival in the capital on Deadline Day morning.

A key figure at the club

Özil's new contract could see him stay at Arsenal for eight years after moving from Real Madrid for a club record fee at the time in 2014.

The 29-year-old is one of the best creative players in Europe - assisting 49 Premier League goals since his arrival in England. He's featured 179 times for Arsenal, scoring 36 times in the process and has won three FA Cups and one Community Shield.

Özil had been free to speak to new clubs abroad this month over a possible move in the summer but after a drawn-out period of negotiations finally agreed to stay on Thursday morning.

He reportedly turned down interested from Manchester United, PSG and a mega deal in China to stay with the Gunners.