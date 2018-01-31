"We had a lot of luck" says Luhukay after Riverside draw

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay thought his side played some good football at Middlesbrough on Tuesday night but also had a lot of luck to snatch a goalless draw.

The Owls, who are seven points above the Championship relegation zone, have recorded four clean sheets in five games since the Dutchman’s appointment earlier this month - however they have now failed to score in three of them.

Luhukay, who previously managed Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga, praised some of his side’s play in the first half, but thought his players made poor decisions in the final third.

"We didn't always make good decisions to score"

“I thought we had a little bit of a problem at the beginning of the game in the first 10 minutes on our left side. We had a problem with (Adama) Traore, with his speed,” said Luhukay.

“After 10 minutes, I think we came a lot better into the game, we played football and had good combinations.

“In the last 30 metres we didn’t always make good decisions to score and that was our problem in the first half.

“In the second half we lost the ball too fast and Middlesbrough were stronger than us in the second half.”

A good point for the Owls

The hosts registered 19 shots - seven of which were on target - as it turned into another frustrating evening at the Riverside for Boro manager Tony Pulis.

Boro defender Ben Gibson came closest to breaking the deadlock when he headed against the post in the second half, and Luhukay thought his side were fortunate to come away with a point.

“We had a lot of luck in a couple of situations with corners and free kicks, I think there were three, four, five situations where Middlesbrough could have scored,” added the Owls boss.

“In the end I think we must live with this draw and look to have a good recovery in the next few days and try to win on Saturday.

“In the second half there was a lot of pressure from Middlesbrough and we couldn’t come out of the pressure without losing the ball."