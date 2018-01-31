Chelsea complete striker transfer triumvirate with Giroud deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Olivier Giroud from rivals Arsenal for a fee that could rise to around £18 million.

The striker has signed an 18 month deal with the Premier League champions, keeping Giroud in London until the end of next season at least.

Leaving Arsenal after over 200 appearances and surplus of 100 goals, Giroud won't even have to move house as he looks to help Chelsea nail down a top four place and put a good Champions League run together.

Three clubs breathe a sigh of relief

His move brings an end to a striker merry-go-round in the January window, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund involved in what was beginning to look like a Mexican stand-off regarding their attacking options.

Arsenal eventually managed to agree a deal with Dortmund to sign attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, giving the Gunners enough depth to sell Giroud without too much worry.

Chelsea's capture of Giroud then had the knock on effect of the Blues letting Michy Batshuayi move on loan to Dortmund, who will use the Belgian as a short-term Aubameyang replacement.

Giroud gets the nod over Peter Crouch

Giroud's signing also brings an end to Chelsea's hunt for a back-up option to regular forward Alvaro Morata, a situation that had turned into something of a circus throughout January.

Most of the Premier League's target men, even Peter Crouch, had their names thrown about before the Blues made a detailed pursuit for Eden Dzeko of AS Roma, a deal that fell flat despite Chelsea wrapping up a deal for Roma's left-back Emerson Palmieri.

When it became apparent Dzeko wasn't coming, Antonio Conte diverted his attention to Giroud and finally has his striker just hours before Deadline Day slams shut.

Upon signing, Giroud told the Blues' official website; "Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League.

"They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing."