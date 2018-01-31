Manchester City sign English MLS starlet Jack Harrison, loaning him straight to Middlesbrough

Manchester City have turned to one of their partnership teams to bolster their youth options, signing English prospect Jack Harrison from New York City FC before instantly loaning him to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Can't wait to get started back in England, says Harrison

Harrison was born in Stoke-on-Trent and was even on the books at rival club Manchester United in his youth, but moved to the United States of America with his parents at the age of 14.

America is where Harrison has began to make a name for himself through the college system before been picked in the MLS Draft initially by Chicago Fire before being picked up by New York City, and his time in 'The Big Apple' under the watch of Patrick Vieira.

Harrison only had two seasons under his belt at The Yankee Stadium but amassed an impressive 14 goals in 59 appearances, Harrison signed a three-year deal with The Citizens before being loaned to Tony Pulis' men and shared his delight to be back on home shores and desire to impress at The Riverside Stadium.

“I can’t wait to get started over here," Harrison stated to mancity.com. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with New York City and I’d like to thank Patrick Vieira and his coaching staff for helping me to develop as a player."

“I feel I’ve really improved working under him and playing regularly in the MLS," the winger proclaimed. "But now I’m looking forward to testing myself in England."

“Middlesbrough are a good club," the 21-year-old stated. "With Premier League experience and they’re in the mix for a return via the playoffs this season."

Harrison added: “Hopefully I can help them achieve that.”

Remaining coy on Mahrez

City have left their transfer business right until the last days having announced the club-record signing of Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday, but if rumours are anything to go by City aren't quite finished just yet.

It is believed that City could be looking to bring in another forward with Leroy Sané confirmed to be out for up to seven weeks with ankle ligament damage, and it is believed that The Citizens could be looking at another English top-flight player in the form of Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian has found the form that was crucial in The Foxes' historic Premier League title, it is believed that City have made a bid upwards of £50million with Mahrez reported to have handed in a transfer request and when questioned about it Pep Guardiola remained coy on the 26-year-old.

"Right now," he said in his pre-match press conference when directly asked about Mahrez. "It's the same as [Alexis] Sanchez, [Aymeric] Laporte - it's not the place to talk about it. It's so difficult."

"It happened with Laporte because it's a buy-out clause," Guardiola concluded. "When you have to negotiate it's always so complicated."