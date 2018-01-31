'What stifled development?' says Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United coach José Mourinho stated that the stories of Marcus Rashford not getting enough game time for The Red Devils are "really old", even proclaiming that the youngster will thrive under the likes of new signing Alexis Sánchez ahead of the clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

He plays every game

It has almost been two years since Rashford burst onto the scene and took English football by storm, and since then he has developed and a grown as a player to become a first-team regular under the watch of Mourinho.

The 20-year-old has been battling with Anthony Martial this season for place on the left-hand side of the wing, but with the arrival of Sánchez many remained concerned that Rashford's development and more crucially game time will be stifled by the Chilean.

Despite that Rashford has been involved in every competitive game in the campaign thus far with 20 starts and 16 substitute appearances, Rashford is expected once again to take part in Wednesday's trip to Wembley Stadium and Mourinho stated that the arrival of Sánchez will only "help" him develop as a player.

"Marcus' story is quite interesting," Mourinho stated in his pre-match press conference. "Because he started playing with Mr Van Gaal when the team was really in trouble to have options."

"Then the monster [himself] that kills the little kids arrived, but he plays every game since then," the coach proclaimed. "He plays every game. Starting or coming from the bench, as a striker, as a left winger, as a right winger, then he goes to the national team."

"The kid is having a hell of an experience at every level," the Portuguese national highlighted. "So an amazing future waits for him and being surrounded by these players [Sanchez] can only help him."

"But the whole story of Marcus will not get minutes and matches," Mourinho added. "That story is really old because he's a very important player for us."

Embed from Getty Images

Doesn't care about a previous rivalry

Sánchez impressed many during his debut last Friday in the 4-0 FA Cup victory over Yeovil Town, but the 29-year-old will be returning to North London quicker than expected with the clash against his former fierce rival in Spurs.

The Chilean is expected to get a hostile atmosphere from the majority inside the national stadium despite making the swap to Old Trafford, but Mourinho admitted that he believes that Sánchez "doesn't care" about the kind of reception he receives from opposition fans.

"I think he doesn't care," he said on Sánchez's return to North London. "I think he is probably going to get that kind of reception everywhere, it doesn't matter about the previous rivalry between Spurs and Arsenal."

"I think he will get a little bit of that everywhere," the coach admitted. "I don't know if it's true or not true but that story of being at least one of the top salaries in Premier League football."

"To change a big club for another big club," Mourinho concluded. "This kind of situation attracts a little bit of it but I don't think he cares."