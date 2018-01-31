Newcastle United secure loan signing of goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka from Sparta Prague

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Sparta Prague goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka on loan until the end of the season.

The Slovakian goalkeeper is to make the temporary switch to St James' Park until the conclusion of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign with the option for a permanent deal at the end of the season.

He will be vying with the likes of Rob Elliott and Karl Darlow for the No. 1 shirt in the North East.

Experienced support

Dúbravka, 29, makes the switch from Sparta Prague for whom he has 15 appearances for during the current campaign since arriving from Esbjerg fB in the summer transfer window. He has been in impressive form however despite his limited game time having kept seven clean sheets in all competitions.

The eight-time capped international has 253 senior appearances throughout his career since breaking through the MSK Zilina youth ranks. His last appearance for the national team came back in October's 2-1 defeat to Ukraine.

He also has major experience in Europe having turned out in the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League at his first club.

'I feel amazing'

Upon signing for the Premier League strugglers, Dúbravka could not hide his delight. Talking to the Magpies official website, the keeper said: “I feel amazing. This is a big step in my career and also in my life.

“You can feel the energy of the people around the club. I will try to work hard, and show that I deserve to be here.”

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez expressed how important it was for the stopper to have a quick start at St James' Park. He said: "Dúbravka is a Slovakian international goalkeeper, and he is someone with some experience. He will need to settle down quickly as he is a player coming from abroad, but he is very agile and he can play with his feet.

“He will give us some competition in goal, and that is what we are looking for.”