Joe Lolley and Martin Cranie depart Huddersfield Town on deadline day

Transfer deadline day came and went with Huddersfield Town bringing in no new players, but two Terriers left for clubs in the Skybet Championship with Joe Lolley and Martin Cranie exiting the West Yorkshire club.

Lolley joins Nottingham Forest

The forward heads to the City Ground to join Nottingham Forest on a four-and-a-half-year deal after spending four years in West Yorkshire.

In 10 appearances for Huddersfield this year, Lolley netted twice including his maiden goal in the top flight against West Ham United.

Manager David Wagner said the following on the 25-year-old's exit: “We received an attractive offer for Joe; one that makes total sense financially for Huddersfield Town.

“Joe is also now at the point in his career where he wants to and needs to play regularly and that’s something we cannot offer him at this moment in time."

“We recalled Sean Scannell from his loan during this window and he will take Joe’s place in our First Team squad as another option for us out wide," Wagner added.

“Joe has worked hard in every single training session and is a fantastic character. Everyone here wishes him all the best for the future".

Cranie heads to Middlesbrough

31-year-old Cranie heads to the Riverside Stadium to join up with Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough side on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The defender made 53 appearances in a Terriers shirt.

Wagner commented on Cranie's departure, stating that: “Given the recent arrival of Terence Kongolo and the return to fitness of both Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stanković, Martin’s opportunities at the Club have become limited."

The Terriers boss continued: “Martin was a big part of the squad during the promotion-winning season and this is a good opportunity for him to go and play regular football.

“Martin is a great guy and we would like to thank him for all his hard-work at the Club and we wish him well for the future.”