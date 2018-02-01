Paris Saint-Germain add three new players

PSG have been busy in the winter transfer window. Their activity has largely been propelled by departures, with Shirley Cruz leaving to join Jiangsu Suning in China and rumours circling that Vero Boquete wish to depart the club as well.

Andrine Hegerberg joins PSG for an undisclosed fee

Norwegian midfielder Andrine Hegerberg joins the club after spending a year and a half with English outfit Birmingham City. The 24-year-old midfielder was presented at Parc des Princes and it was announced that she will be wearing number 7. Despite being just 24 she has plenty of experience from stints in Norway, Germany, Sweden and most recently England.

While at Birmingham, Hegerberg played in two finals. She played in last year's Women's FA Cup Final as well as in the 2016 Continental Cup Final. Both times she had to suffer the agony of watching the other team lift the trophy. At PSG she’ll be looking to add silvervare, but she and PSG will have to knock Olympiquie Lyonnais, and her younger sister Ada Hegerberg, down from the throne. The younger Hegerberg is a familiar name to most in France, as she has been scoring goals for fun ever since joining Lyon in 2014.

The two Hegerberg sisters will get plenty of opportunities to face off against each other now that they are both plying their trades in France. Their first opportunity will be the 18th of May.

PSG looking to the future by adding Paulina Dudek and Davinia Vanmechelen

20-year-old Polish midfielder Paulina Dudek joins PSG from Medyk Konin in her native Poland. The talented player has accumulated 23 appearances for Poland and won the U17 European Championship back in 2013. She started her career at Polonia Słubic, before moving on to TKKF Stilon Gorzów Wielkopolski and later Medyk Konin. She won three league titles and three cup titels with the latter.

Dudek is not the only talented youngster PSG has signed this window, with 18-year-old Belgian international Davinia Vanmechelen joining from Genk. At 18, Vanmechelen has already represented Belgium 16 times, scoring four goals. She made her international debut in 2015 and was part of the Belgium team that participated in the 2017 European Championship. She started her career at Standard Liège where she won two league titles, before she moved to Genk in 2017.

Both Dudek and Vanmechelen have signed contracts until 30th of June 2020.