Freddie Ulvestad leaves Burnley for Djurgarden

The midfielder departs Turf Moor after three years at the club.

Norwegian midfielder Freddie Ulvestad has left Burnley to return to Scandinavia after making just ten appearances during a three-year spell in Lancashire.

Failed to live up to expectations

Ulvestad was named on the substitutes bench for Wednesday's draw against Newcastle United but has struggled to make an impact at Turf Moor since arriving in March 2015. He joined Burnley as a free agent after making over 100 appearances for Norwegian side Aalesund.

After making his international debut in 2014 and with plenty experience despite being just 21 when he joined the Clarets, Sean Dyche held high hopes for his new signing. Yet Ulvestad accumulated just two appearances, against Stoke City and Aston Villa, during his first season as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League.

Ulvestad had to wait until December of the 2015-16 season to get a taste of the first-team action again. However, he was somewhat of a lucky charm when he played for Burnley during the Championship season. The Clarets won six out of the seven games Ulvestad played, with the only loss coming against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

A regular for Charlton

The following campaign was a much more successful one for the central midfielder. A loan spell at League One side Charlton Athletic resulted in 31 appearances in all competitions. He netted his first goal in England against Port Vale in October 2016.

However, Ulvestad has failed to feature for Burnley this season, thus opting to return to Scandinavia on a three-year deal. Djurgarden have qualified for the Europa League after finishing third in the Swedish top-flight last season.

Burnley announced the news of the 25-year old's exit on their website with a club statement reading: 'Everyone at Turf Moor would like to thank Freddie for all his efforts and wish him well in his future career.'

