Pep Guardiola insists that the title race isn't over despite 15-point lead ahead of Burnley clash

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has insisted that the race for the Premier League title is far from over, despite The Citizens having a 15-point lead ahead of Saturday's clash with Burnley.

Still have amazingly tough games to play

The rest of the 19 teams in the English top-flight haven't been able to get even close to The Citizens throughout the campaign, with many pundits and fans already crowning them as champions very early into the campaign.

It was business as usual during the week as they pulled out a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday. That opened up a 15-point gap at the top which was bettered with closest rivals Manchester United and Chelsea losing to Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth.

City could quite easily make it 18 points with the lunchtime visit to Sean Dyche's side, but with clashes against three of the top five still to come, Guardiola stated that the title race is still far from over.

"There are 13 games, 39 points to play for, we are 15 ahead," Guardiola told his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Burnley. "It's not over."

"We have amazingly tough games left to play," the Catalan proclaimed to the gathered press. "For example, tomorrow. We cannot deny and everyone knows here in England how complicated it is playing at Burnley."

"We have to go to Stoke City, Goodison Park," the coach highlighted. "We have Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea to play."

Guardiola added: "Definitely it is not over."

Embed from Getty Images

Going to be coming back to training soon

The visit of The Baggies was the first clash since the significant injury of talismanic winger Leroy Sané, but their injury list seemed to get longer against Alan Pardew's men with David Silva going off early in the first period.

Guardiola confirmed that the Spaniard didn't train on Thursday following the knock stating that he will be assessed ahead of the clash, and the Catalan also confirmed that full-back Benjamin Mendy could return to training in March having not featured since September following his anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

"Yesterday [Thursday], David Silva could not train," he confirmed about the Spaniard's fitness. "He was recovering."

"He has a painful kick in the side," the coach stated. "We will see today how he feels."

"Benjamin Mendy is much, much better," the Catalan said on the Frenchman's progress. "Today he is in New York."

"I think in two months, in March," Guardiola confirmed. "He will maybe be available to start to train with us."