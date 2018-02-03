Collin Quaner: We knew from the beginning we would have to fight

Huddersfield Town forward Collin Quaner spoke to the media ahead of the match at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Having already beaten United once this season at the John Smith Stadium, the Terriers will travel to Old Trafford looking to replicate that historic victory.

Both teams need the win, but the Terriers are in greater need with their position just above the relegation zone.

"We’ve already beaten United at home and that shows what’s possible. We will go into the game, give our best and stay together. We all know that we have to be on our highest level against United. Anything is possible"

"We knew we'd be in a run where things didn't go our way"

Going on to talk about the current run of results for the Terriers, which have not been what the team would like, having not won in the Premier League since December, Huddersfield are desperate for a turn around in results to stay in the top flight.

Quaner said: "When we came into the Premier League we knew we’d be in a run at some point where things didn’t go our way. We aren’t focused on the past, we are focused on what’s made us strong and our game plan."

Although the Terriers sit just above the relegation zone as things stand, the German admitted that the team do not think about the league table, they are only concerned with the match in front of them "We don’t focus on the table, it’s one of the circumstances we leave behind us. The only thing that matters is the 90 minutes at the weekend and giving everything we can."

Embed from Getty Images

Fight every week

The 26-year-old echoed what fans and everyone else knew from the moment Town were promoted back in May: "We knew from the beginning we would have to fight on the pitch every week. It makes no sense to think about other teams, we are just focused on ourselves"

On the match at Old Trafford, the German said: "These are the games you look forward to in this league; an even bigger reason to give our best at the weekend"

The forward was also asked if improvements were needed within the team: "I'm always working hard to improve; there’s always something you can work on. I’ve been working on being more aggressive in my offensive game for example. I’m waiting for my first Premier League goal and I’m working towards getting that.”

Finally, the German was asked about the fans and if the connection between the players and their supporters was still there even with the disappointing recent results.

The forward had no hesitation in responding: "The team and the fans are one. The support from the fans has been unbelievable and the atmosphere is great! On the away games they make a bigger/better atmosphere than the fans from the home team."