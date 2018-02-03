West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Southampton: Free scoring affair as Saints end winless run

A 15 minute flurry saw Southampton come from behind to take a precious three points from the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

Ahmed Hegazi's early goal had given West Bromwich Albion the lead, but three quick strikes either side of half-time put Southampton in a commanding position, Mauricio Pellegrino's side holding on for all three points.

It was a first start in new colours for West Brom's Daniel Sturridge, fairly new manager Alan Pardew keen to get the Baggies playing a more attractive style but not at all disappointed to see his side go ahead from a corner.

Hegazi, always a goal threat, was on the end of Chris Brunt's early delivery, heading home from close range after breaking free of his marker.

You'd have thought the game was set up for a West Brom side usually strong at the back, but it soon became apparent that the early goal had only focused Southampton's minds.

Saints strike thrice

Sofiane Boufal fired wide before new signing Gudio Carillo failed to hit the target with a couple of strikes, Saints' equaliser eventually coming through Mario Lemina five minutes before the break.

Taking the ball from Boufal after a corner was worked to him on the edge of the area, Lemina left goalkeeper Ben Foster with no chance as he rocketed an effort into the top corner.

Southampton's work wasn't done before half-time either, Jack Stephens netting his third in as many games to make it 2-1, heading in from James Ward-Prowse's corner.

West Brom were shell-shocked and it was clear that Pardew's half-time team talk hadn't worked, Ward-Prowse going from assister to scorer just 10 minutes after the restart.

Brunt had seen a low free-kick blocked by his own team in the minutes leading up to it, Ward-Prowse not making the same mistake from a set-piece as he smashed a low effort past Foster, a step in the wrong direction just as Ward-Prowse was connecting proving fatal.

No late show

The Baggies did get a goal back as they looked to set up a grand stand finish, Brunt again picking up an assist as his cross was diverted in by Salomon Rondon, but it mattered not.

No clear cut chances for the hosts late on as the Saints held on with relative ease to take themselves out of the relegation zone and up to 14th, West Brom now four from safety as they prepare for a trip to Chelsea next time out.