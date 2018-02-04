Steve Cotterill full of praise for record-signing Jota after performance at Hillsborough

Steve Cotterill commended the performance of play-maker Jota in Birmingham's 1-3 victory over Sheffield Wednesday as the Spaniard netted twice in a comfortable victory.

Cotterill delighted with record-signing Jota after another impressive display

There was a lot of praise for Birmingham's club-record signing from the manager at full time as he finally got his long-awaited goal for his new club.

For his first goal, there was a bit of luck about it. His long-range dipping effort appeared to be in the safe hands of goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, but the ball managed to slip through the keeper's hands gifting Jota his first goal in Birmingham City colours.

The second goal wasn't as lucky, it was just great positioning from Jota after he fired in the rebound after David Davis' effort was parried into his path.

The Spaniard had other chances which could have sealed him a hat-trick and the match ball. Before he got his second, the ball unexepectedly fell to him and his effort only found the side-netting.

There was chance for Jota to go one-on-one with the keeper but Davis tried to carry on his run alone and got dispossessed.

Jota showed great character coming in to the starting 11 after the injury to Jacques Maghoma in midweek. There have been many games this season where the play-maker has started on the bench and come on but not really excelled his price-tag that Birmingham paid on deadline day in the Summer. However, after his performance yesterday, his two goals could give him a boost to go and cement his place on the team sheet.

In his post-match press conference, Cotterill said: "He's a good lad, he trains well every day. He's an excellent professional and I hope the two goals have given him a real boost that I think he needed."

It is now in Jota's hands to take yesterday's performance and push on into cementing a place in the side.

There is no doubt that he will want to feature at Villa Park next Sunday in the Second City Derby, and with yesterday's performance, it is fair to say Cotterill will have a selection headache for next Sundays derby.