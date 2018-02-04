Mauricio Pellegrino hails 'important' win as Saints beat West Brom

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has praised his team's mentality at the weekend as the club get their first three points since the end of November, when they were able to thrash a then out-of-form Everton squad.

West Bromwich Albion had opened the scoring inside the first five minutes as Ahmed Hegazi found the back of the net but a 25-yard screamer courtesy of Mario Lemina equalled the scoreline.

Just moments before the half-time whistle, Jack Stephens was on hand to target a looping header into the goal - the defender's third in as many outings - to ensure Southampton had the advantage at the interval.

Ten minutes into the second-half the Saints found a third goal as James Ward-Prowse, provider for the second, found the goods to whip his free-kick on the edge of the box past Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Salomón Rondón netted to pull one back but Pellegrino's men went back to Hampshire with the triumph.

Embed from Getty Images

''It’s really important for us''

The Saints were forced to wait fourteen Premier League matches since their win over Everton to get another set of three points on the tally and boss Mauricio Pellegrino, under an abundance of criticism from supporters, believes this can boost the team up the table.

He said:“Overall, for me, to believe and have the confidence in what we are and what we do on the pitch to reinforce our identity is important.''

Pellegrino also mentioned how vital it was for Southampton to use the width of the pitch and every blade of grass to their advantage.

"I try and persuade my players that our identity, with the ball on the floor, to create space," the Saints boss said. "Today was a difficult situation, it was a really hard game because it was close until the end.''

Whilst that win has helped the Saints climb outside the relegation zone up to 14th in the top-flight table, the club still only sit a measly two points above the bottom three and a defeat to Liverpool in their next fixture may see the team fall back into the drop.

On the club's league position, Pellegrino stated: ''Three points is really important but we have to stay humble because in the Premier League, in one or two weeks, when you’re the bottom, everything can change.''