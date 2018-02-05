Tommy Smith: There have not been many easy games this season

Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Smith spoke to HTTV ahead of the FA Cup fourth round reply at Birmingham City.

The Terriers travel to St Andrew's after a disappointing 1-1 draw with the Blues at home in the initial fixture.

No easy games this season

The Englishman was asked if it was another tough match, to which the Terriers captain replied: "Yes, there's not been many easy games this season, this is certainly another tough one. Birmingham performed well when they came to our place."

The defender went on to add: "Now we've got to go there, put on a performance and get the result we want to take us through to the next round."

He then talked about the fact that this extra match is a positive and not a negative, although it's another match in a short space of time, and with the relatively small Town squad compared to others and with the fans focus on staying in the top flight.

Smith said: "It's definitely a positive, and we'll take as many positives from it as we can. It's an option for the manager to rotate if he wants if necessary.

"Get some minutes in the legs of players who may need it. Make no mistake, we'll be going to St Andrew's looking to win."

Manchester United three times in a season

Smith went on to talk about the fifth round tie if they get the win at Birmingham, a third match against the same team in the same season, something that doesn't come around that often.

"There's a carrot at the end of it, being Man Utd. The fact that we could play Man Utd three times in a season is something that doesn't come round very often, so we'll definitely be going there to get through to the next round."

Asked what they could learn from the first match against Birmingham at the John Smith Stadium, the defender said that they could learn a lot.

"We can learn that Championship sides are no duffers. We're in the Premier League this season and the games have been hard. Just because a team is in the Championship, doesn't mean it's going to be easy."

Talking about what the team would be doing to win, the captain said: "We've got to really focus and put on a performance that is going to take us through to the next round."