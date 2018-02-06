Liverpool player ratings as Reds are Kaned by last-minute equaliser

Liverpool could only take a point from their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, stunned by a last minute penalty from Harry Kane.

How did the players fare individually?

Strong defensive performances overshone by moment of magic and dubious penalty shouts

Loris Karius (8) - Showed massive improvement and is being to showcase why Klopp believes he should first team keeper. The Reds certainly have the German to thank for coming out of this with a point. Made an assured save from Moussa Dembele first half, he did brilliantly to deny Hueng-min Son from close range in the second and a point-winning save denying Harry Kane from the spot after bringing him down. Unfortunately couldn’t repeat the heroics with the second penalty, but was a solid performance from the German and a positive sign of things to come

Trent Alexander-Arnold (8) - The youngster replaced the injured Joe Gomez and needed a big performance after his FA Cup display against West Brom. He certainly delivered. The 19-year-old was aggressive, strong and tenacious as he dominated the right-hand side in the first half, and defended well throughout while scrapping in a brilliant tussle with Spurs’ Ben Davies. Provided a great supporting outlet as he picked moments to burst forward sensibly and delivering some superb crosses which the Reds should have scored from. A very good display from the local lad.

Dejan Lovren (7) - The Croatian was deservedly the man chosen to partner Virgil van Dijk after recent positive form. He was strong in the air throughout and generally looked more assured definitely deserves to start again with the Dutch giant after what looked a good partnership.

Virgil van Dijk (7) - The Dutchman returned to his defensive duties after his midweek rest in a massive game for the £75 million man. The 26-year-old had a positive overall game that was undone by a moment of madness. Was an absolute class act in the first half as he organised and defended effortlessly at times, alongside providing a much-needed commanding presence in the box winning numerous strong headers. Kept Kane largely out of the game but the kick on Erik Lamela that gifted Spurs a second penalty and a point in injury time was a costly error.

Andy Robertson (7) - Quickly becoming Liverpool’s most reliable player and was once again produced another solid performance. Defended impressively when facing Kieran Trippier one-against-one, and made some strong challenges while also showing good awareness to cover round. Crossing was surprisingly erratic but his defend-first mindset was the right approach in a game like this, and it’s why he’s rightly the Reds No. 1 left-back right now.

Midfield three solid once again

Jordan Henderson (7) - The captain rightly retained his place after a good comeback start at Huddersfield, and was in good form once again in his hour-long outing. Did an effective if unspectacular job patrolling in front of the back four, picking up second balls and using his energy to swarm his opponents in the midfield battle.

Emre Can (7) - Can produced a brilliant response in the win at Huddersfield and he carried that confidence out with him at Anfield to produce a decent performance. Did his defensively work brilliantly to stop Spurs breaking through the middle of the pitch, and was the one Red who could really properly compete in nullifying Dembele. Tried to bring some calm and composure to proceedings with intelligent use of possession, but like Henderson tired before moving to holding role where he struggled to contain Spurs’ growing momentum. Definatley needs to keep starting games.

James Milner (7) - The vice-captain kept his place at Anfield, but Milner repaid Klopp’s faith as he was the best of the midfield trio. Operated as the more advanced midfielder again and used this freedom to join the aggressive press that unsettled Spurs early on. Made some great breaking runs form midfield but crucially, and perhaps the reason for his inclusion, he provided vital protection to Robertson in the left channel.

Salah the star once again

Sadio Mane (6) - The Senegal international has shown signs of rediscovering top form in recent weeks, but once again he struggled to hit anything close to his best form. Showed some good movement to put himself in some great positions but once again quality deserted him at crucial moments with some really poor final deliveries and passes. Needs to find the form of last season to help the Reds secure another top-four finish.

Mohamed Salah (9) - You need your big players to produce on the big occasions and Salah certainly did that as he so nearly dragged the Reds to victory single-handedly. Showed incredible anticipation, composure and finishing ability to slot the opener so effortlessly and the winner was just sheer brilliance that showed glimpses Lionel Messi quality in front of goal. Overall it was not actually Salah’s best game—his final ball was consistently frustrating—but the ability to produce out of nothing is an absolute game-changer and came so close to winning this game.

Roberto Firmino (6) - The Brazilian has been the Reds’ main man in recent weeks but was far from in his best form at Anfield. Had little service or real opportunity to threaten Spurs’ goal, and his best work came in his selfless defensive work in harassing the visitors defence. Looked leggy as the game wore on which is a huge concern given there’s next to no alternative.

Subs fail to help see out game

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Mane, 64′) (4) - Entered in a like-for-like swap in Mane’s left-sided role, but struggled to get in the game or provide the energy to disrupt Spurs’ building momentum.

Gini Wijnaldum (on for Henderson, 64′) (5) - Like Oxlade-Chamberlain, showed little energy of battling strength to stand up to Spurs’ second-half onslaught.

Joel Matip (on for Milner, 78′) (5) -In at centre-back as the Reds switched to a five-man defence and largely contributed to the chaos that arrived at the back in the closing moments.