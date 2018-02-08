(Photo Source: Neil T / Flickr.com)

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha to miss weekend clash with Everton as Hodgson struggles to put return date on knee injury
Photo: Catherine Ivill

The Eagles winger picked up an injury during the last fixture with Newcastle.

jordan-owusu-adu
Jordan Owusu-Adu

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has announced winger Wilfried Zaha will not be available for the Eagles game against Everton this weekend.

Zaha picked up a knee injury during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle yet completed the 90 minutes. It’s a similar injury to the one that kept him out for eight games at the start of the season.

"We don't know how long he is out for, that is the bottom line and it's amazing he was able to play so long in the game with the injury,“ Hodgson said in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game.

“The good news for us is that he is a very quick healer, he and the medical staff will work very hard to get him back on the field as soon as possible.”

No long term fear

Rumours begun to circulate that the 25-year-old’s injury may have brought an end to his season, however Hodgson shut that story down this week.

"I can definitely kibosh the rumours that he is out for the rest of the season, definitely no chance of that, he will be back." 

Despite this, there has been no confirmation of when he will be able to return to the Eagles starting eleven.

"The doctors won't give you a time frame, they won't be put under that pressure, if he recovers in a week or two it would be a fantastic effort from his point of view.

“So realistically it would be that we may have to wait a month or so for him but its not certain."

 

Post-break return 

Although he is yet to register a goal in 2018, Zaha has been influential in Palace’s rise from the relegation zone.

The coming weeks feature a break for the fifth round of the FA Cup, so both Zaha and Hodgson will be hoping he can make a quick recovery and feature when the league campaign resumes, especially given their awful start to the season when he was out injured.

