Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson unlikely to start against both Southampton and Porto

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is unlikely to start in both of the Reds next crucial set of fixtures against Southampton and FC Porto says manager Jürgen Klopp.

The 27-year-old was in Klopp's starting eleven for only the second time since December 22 last weekend, when the Reds played out a thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw with top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Next up is a trip to St Mary’s on Sunday, which comes just three days before the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Portugal.

Given Henderson’s limited game time during the past seven weeks, Klopp would rather not call on the midfielder to begin both matches if possible:

“I don’t think that would make too much sense but if we have to do it then we have to do it,” the boss explained ahead of the journey to the south coast.

“It depends on all the other players. Jordan can always dig in and his attitude is outstanding, so of course he could.

“That is the only thing we have to plan around but that is because he had an injury, like we do now with Adam [Lallana]. When can we bring him again?

“In a normal situation it is no problem but in this specific situation after injury it would not be perfect.”

Hit and miss season for Reds skipper

This latest news from the Reds manager represents a hit and miss season for the former Sunderland player who has yet to get a steady run of form after a number of injuries.

The Liverpool captain has played 25 matches in all competitions and has found the net only once all season, that coming in a 3-2 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium back in September.

Henderson is yet to see a real consistency of form and games since the 2014-15 season which saw him land 54 appearances in all competitions, more than double the number of games he's registered so far this campaign.

The Englishman will be most likely watching from the bench against the Saints as the Reds will be looking to get a win that will take them back to third place in the Premier League with 11 games remaining.