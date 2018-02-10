Harry Kane heads seventh in seven against Arsenal to clinch Derby Day victory at Wembley

We've been Alex Turk and Oliver Emmerson - thank you for joining us this afternoon for another action-packed Premier League fixture. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

The victory lifts Spurs up the third in the Premier League and Arsenal could find themselves EIGHT point adrift of the top four by the end of the weekend.

And that's that! Harry Kane's 49th minute header is the difference in what was ultimately a fair result, despite the amount of squandered chances. Spurs take the derby.

95: FULL-TIME - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1-0 ARSENAL! (KANE, 49)

93: WOW. ANOTHER GLORIOUS STOPPAGE TIME CHANCE FOR LACAZETTE. He's played through on goal but he can only side foot his strike past the post from 10 yards out. He can't believe it and Arsène Wenger is in disarray. Final chance?

91: That just rubs salt in the wounds of Arsenal's inevitable defeat and Lacazette's miserable form. Bellerin, who has had a great game, finds the unmarked Frenchman in the area, but his un-confidence showed as he blazed his volley high and wide. Needs to do better there.

90: FOUR MINUTES ADDED TIME!

90: Lamela is found by a long ball and the flag surprisingly stays down, he rushes towards goal with the ball but fizzes an effort across goal and just past the post from a tight angle.

89: Match-winner - as it stands - Harry Kane is named Man of the Match. He's been flawless today, showing clear developments in his hold-up game and the goal wasn't too bad either.

All out attack appears to be the mind-set of choice by Arsène Wenger in the closing stages of this match. He needed to go for it, and he is. Fascinating final three minutes plus stoppage time ahead!

86: ARSENAL SUBSTITUTION: Granit Xhaka replaced by Danny Welbeck.

85: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTION: Dele Alli replaced by Victor Wanyama.

82: Aubameyang is caught offside in a promising position once again, this time Özil was the provider. Time running out for the Gunners.

79: Tottenham Hotspur Yellow Card - Eric Lamela hasn't been on the pitch for 10 minutes but has just received the first booking of the game after clipping Jack Wilshere late.

75: Petr ?ech is having a blinder, and is keeping his team in this North London Derby. Lamela gives it to Eriksen on the left, whose cross meets the foot of the rushing Trippier in the box and ?ech stands strong to push the shot away - Mauricio Pochettino won't rest until that insurance goal is scored! 15 left on the clock.

72: Anthony Taylor brilliantly plays advantage for Lamela down the right wing, the confident-looking Argentinian sprints into the Arsenal box with the ball at his feet and ?ech has to make a neat save to keep his effort at the near post out of the net.

72: The opportunities keep on coming for the hosts - you get the feeling this could very well come back to bite them in the closing stages.

71: What a chance to take the game away from Arsenal. Lamela clips the ball through to put Alli one-on-one with ?ech, but the 21-year-old's poked shot was half-hearted and could only trickle the ball past the wrong side of the right post.

70: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTION: Heung-min Son replaced by Eric Lamela.

68: Lloris makes a fantastic save, and keeps hold of the ball, to deny Wilshere. The midfielder collected the ball on the edge of the box before opening up and letting fly with his left-foot, but Spurs' French 'keeper sprung well to keep his curling shot out at full stretch.

It'll be interesting to see how Aubameyang and Lacazette fit into the Arsenal team together now as Arsène Wenger steps up the search for that goal he so desperately craves. At first glance, the Gabon international seems to have shifted over to left-wing.

65: ARSENAL DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION - Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan replaced by Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette.

57: Petr ?ech magnificently denies Spurs again, this time from a free-kick. Eriksen's bent effort from 20 yards out on the left side goes over the wall and was dipping into the top before ?ech dived and pulled off a fingertip save to force a corner, which came to nothing.

54: The away side are fully under the cosh now. The ball goes astray amongst a pool of players in the area following a cross from the right, and Kane unleashes a thunderous strike towards goal. ?ech is there to pull off a fine stop from point-blank range though, and Alli can't bury the rebound.

52: Oh my! Kane surely needs to bag his second there?! Eriksen's cross came in from the right and the striker got in between the two Arsenal centre-backs before glancing a header wide - that was an easier chance than the one he scored minutes ago. All Spurs now.

Harry Kane loves a Premier League goal against Arsenal, that's seven in seven now! Ben Davies whips in a superb cross from the left and Kane beats Koscielny in the air to power a header low into ?ech's bottom right corner. NOW WE HAVE A GAME!

49: GOALLL! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1-0 ARSENAL (KANE)

46: Mustafi has been brilliant today, rock solid. Davies receives the ball from Son on the overlap but the German confidently blocks his attempted cross from the left edge of the area, near the byline.

45: SECOND HALF KICK-OFF!

Neil Leverett (@the91stneil) at Wembley Stadium: "Surprisingly goalless here at half-time. Many had again predicted a wildly open game but both sides have been disciplined in midfield. The best chance has fallen to Harry Kane, who should have scored but headed over. This game is bubbling under and we could be in for fireworks after the break!"

This game definitely isn't dead in the water, but far off what was expected prior to kick-off. Arsène Wenger has got his tactics spot on, a real battle ahead. Make sure you stay tuned!

45: HALF-TIME - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0-0 ARSENAL!

41: Bellerin fires a wild effort just over the bar after looking around and seeing no real, valid options around him on the edge of the right side of the box, it was one of those split second heart-in-mouth moments!

40: Özil collects the ball on the right and sends a ball into the danger area which Monreal heads back across goal, but Sánchez is there to block and Lloris dives on the evaded ball.

39: Mustafi makes another crucial interception before the ball can fall to Kane, heading away Eriksen's in-swinging cross from the left.

39: As half-time approaches, 0-0 would be a fair scoreline at the break. There's been no real moments where you think the deadlock's going to be broken in this one so far, but there's definitely a goal in it somewhere.

35: The game is beginning to open up a bit more now - Mkhitaryan is found on the left wing and instead of fizzing in a ball towards Aubameyang in the box, he shanks a comical delivery to the opposite touchline and Bellerin can't rescue it from going out of play.

30: Mustafi panics and puts the ball out for a corner under pressure by Alli and the subsequent set-piece finds Dembélé on the edge of the area, who strikes towards goal but a deflection off the way tarnished the momentum and ?ech claimed gracefully.

27: Another close call for the hosts as Eriksen cuts inside on the left before curling in a brilliant cross for Kane in the centre, as he so often does, but he can't quite get catch the ball right and heads over the bar from six yards out - best chance so far! The striker acted as if he thought he was offside.

25: Eriksen very nearly catches ?ech, who was slightly off his line, out with a delicate header from Trippier's floated ball from the right but the Czech Republic international claims easily in the end.

23: Slight stoppage in play before a ?ech goal-kick to replace a punctured ball.

19: Chance for Wilshere to fire the Gunners ahead after Bellerin marauded into an attacking position on the right and delivered a pin-point cross to the feet of the unmarked Wilshere in the box, but he completely misses the ball and swooshes his foot through thin air instead - clanger.

14: Dier should arguably do better with a header from Eriksen's corner as he rose above three Arsenal defenders, only to direct his effort way wide.

12: Wilshere sends Aubameyang through one-on-one with Lloris in goal with a delightful ball but the striker was inches offside, that's what the English midfielder is capable of if given the chance - danger signs!

9: Spurs produce a counter-attack of their own and Alli tries to find Harry Kane lurking in the area from the left flank, but Mustafi gets a crucial sliding interception in and ?ech has to tip the ball out for a corner.

8: The visitors are looking terrifying on the break, especially from Spurs corners, with each attack spearheaded by new no. 14 Aubameyang, however, no real chances created so far.

4: Aubameyang is working hard up front for Arsenal and wins a corner off Sánchez after trying to invent something from the right wing, Alli was on hand to confidently clear Xhaka's delivery though.

1: A very lively start to proceedings and a slight scare for Arsenal as Mustafi slips under pressure from Alli following a lofted ball over the top, but the German recovers and clears the danger.

1: KICK-OFF - Referee Anthony Taylor blows his whistle and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets us underway!

Here come the teams...

Less than half an hour to go until we get underway at Wembley Stadium and seats are gradually being filled, stay tuned, this one promises to be a cracker.

200 Club: Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal starts today, and makes his 200th Gunners appearance by doing so!

No return for Toby Alderweireld today, he'll have to wait a bit longer after supposedly overcoming long-term injury, and Petr ?ech does indeed start instead of David Ospina despite poor form - surely there's goals in this one?

Arsenal Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Kolašina?, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas.

No changes for the hosts from their last-gasp 2-2 draw at Liverpool last time out, while Arsène Wenger names two changes - Aaron Ramsay (injured) and Alex Iwobi make way for Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny - to his Arsenal side that mauled Everton 5-1 last weekend.

Arsenal XI: ech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka, Wilshere; Özil, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sánchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembélé; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

Petr Cech is Arsenal's primary injury concern, but some supporters are hoping David Ospina gets the nod to play following some poor recent form by Cech. The Colombian 'keeper came on for the injured Cech during the Gunners' 5-1 dismantling of Everton last week.

Mauricio Pochettino will be boosted by the return of Toby Alderweireld to league action, the defender declaring himself fully fit and raring to go after making his comeback in Wednesday's FA Cup replay victory over Newport County. Lucas Moura is in line for his first start.

Tottenham do hold home advantage today though, hoping to keep up their impressive form at Wembley after shaking off the 'curse' that had seemingly affected them in previous years. Arsenal have form of their own at the National Stadium though, having won eight straight games at Wembley, including three FA Cup triumphs.

Despite being behind in the league, Arsenal do hold the bragging rights regarding this fixture, having triumphed 2-0 at the Emirates earlier this season. Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sánchez scored within five crucial first half minutes to give Arsenal an advantage they didn't throw away.

Spurs, currently fifth, can momentarily jump into third if they win today, ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea's games later on in the weekend. Arsenal's position is a little more precarious as they lie five points outside the Champions League places, but they'll move much closer to their major rivals with a win today.

Manchester United are well placed in second, with Chelsea and Liverpool joining these two teams in a battle for the fop four, only two of the four can make it.

Setting aside the intense rivalry between the two teams, today's game is a big one for the top six as a whole. Whilst Manchester City are running away with the league, there is a huge battle for the top four spots going on.

Welcome one and all to our live minute-by-minute text commentary of today's North London Derby, between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. We're Oliver Emmerson and Alex Turk and we'll be taking you through proceedings, with Neil Leverett at Wembley to offer expert analysis. Kick-off is set for 12:30, so stick with us!