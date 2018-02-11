What was taken following Arsenal's derby day defeat against Tottenham?

It was derby day delight for Tottenham Hotspur, after a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in a packed Wembley Stadium.

A 49th minute Harry Kane header condemned Arsenal to consecutive away defeats in the Premier League, leaving The Gunners seven points off a top four place.

Here are three things we learned after Spurs secured bragging rights in North London.

Arsenal lack leadership

After conceding the opening goal of the game, there was a fifteen minute period where things could've turned ugly for the visitors. Spurs had their tails up, and a combination of poor finishing from the home side and string of Petr Cech saves spared Arsenal any further embarrassment.

In the midst of all the chaos, there was no calming influence for The Gunners. There was nobody in the team barking orders, pointing fingers, and steadying the proverbial ship. Arsenal's defence had been breached, and it seemed a matter of time before Spurs added to their lead.

It has been said several times that Arsene Wenger's side lack leadership- this was evident as Spurs took control of a relatively tight game. Arsenal had no answer, and there were not enough players who stood up to be counted.

Midfield steel missing for The Gunners

A big feature in Tottenham's North London derby win was the role of Mousa Dembélé in midfield.

The Belgian international's passing and ball retention was superb, but what quickly became apparent was the physical advantage he had over Arsenal's midfielders. Dembélé was able to shrug off challenges from the likes of Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny, contribution to Spurs' control in the middle of the park.

Central midfield is a position which has come under scrutiny at Arsenal since the departure of Patrick Vieira back in 2005. Ex players and pundits alike have highlighted Wenger's preference to buy lightweight technicians as opposed to industrial players.

The ease in which Spurs were able to stroll through Arsenal's midfield should not be ignored. It is an area of the team which should be looked at in depth this summer.

Alexandre Lacazette is dangerously low on confidence

After arriving in the summer for a then record fee, a lot was expected of Alexandre Lacazette. It's fair to say he's failed to deliver thus far.

The 26-year-old is Arsenal's top goalscorer with nine goals in all competitions, but it is a total far less than what Arsenal supporters were hoping for.

One aspect of Lacazette's game which he has been lauded for is his finishing. The Frenchman is regarded throughout Europe as a potent forward, but the manner in which he missed two late chances against Spurs will be cause for concern.

After being found by a deep cross from Hector Bellerin, Lacazette blazed his effort over the bar. Minutes later, he found himself one on one with Hugo Lloris at a favourable angle and steered the ball wide of the far post.

Two misses which summarise where Lacazette's confidence levels are at. After the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund, his place in the starting lineup is now in jeopardy. Lacazette faces three challenging months ahead as he bids to prove his worth to the Arsenal faithful.