Analysis: Tottenham's derby victory moves them seven points ahead of rivals Arsenal

Tottenham sailed to victory despite a late opportunity for Alexandre Lacazette to snatch a point.

As seen last week at Anfield, it was Tottenham's second half performance that earned them the points.

Their victory moves them up to third with Liverpool and Chelsea playing over the course of the weekend.

It is The Lilywhites' form against the rest of the top six in which we normally see them struggle.

However, in the past three league games they have secured seven points from games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Harry the hero

Harry Kane loves a goal against Arsenal and he added to his already impressive tally against The Gunners with his sublime headed winner.

The Englishman rose above Laurent Koscielny to direct the ball beyond a helpless Petr Cech.

A small appeal for a foul on the French defender was dismissed and Kane wheeled away in celebrations amongst another record breaking crowd at Wembley.

On a day where Spurs were pretty wasteful infront of goal, there was only one man who could save the day for the hosts.

Not quite at his clinical self in front of goal, Kane offered a lot more to the team performance than just a goal.

His build up play was sublime all game, dropping off deep to get involved in the game he shrugged off Arsenal players with ease.

His goal marked his 23rd of the Premier League season and will be up there with the most important that he has scored by securing bragging rights in North London.

Dembele dominating

After a short spell of poor form, Mousa Dembele has lead Spurs through their recent good run of games.

The Begian has dominated the midfield, his strength allowing him to drive through the middle of the pitch and open the game up for Spurs.

Although not blessed with goal scoring ability, Dembele showed against Arsenal just how influential to Tottenham he is.

Constantly throughout the game he won back possession and immediatley turned that into attack.

With Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli ahead on him, Spurs had a great balance to their midfield that allowed Dembele to drive forward with Eric Dier providing protection by stopping back.

Top four race

It was another step in the right direction for Spurs in their quest for a spot in the top four.

Although slow to get into full flow, when Spurs get up and running they show that they are up there with the most dangerous sides in the league.

Following games such as the magnificent victory over Manchester United at Wembley and the derby win over Arsenal it becomes almost inconceivable that Spurs could miss out on the top four.

In a game that means more than just the points on offer, Spurs showed that they are more than capable of making it a third consecutive season in the Champions League.