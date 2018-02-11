Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool: Nikita Parris double helps Citizens on their way to four goal rout

Manchester City's first home game of 2018 ended in delight as the Citizens put four past Liverpool in the WSL.

Nikita Parris scored twice, whilst Izzy Christiansen scored from the penalty spot. Abbie McManus meanwhile wrapped things up in the second half.

It was a match that signaled the end of a bad week for Liverpool who suffered another poor defeat after losing to Arsenal in midweek.

Man City start strong

Man City found themselves ahead within a minute of the game as they scored one of the most bizarre goals you are likely to see. The Liverpool goalkeeper Becky Flaherty played the ball out to Sophie Ingle - who then in clearing the ball hit it straight into the face of Parris.

The ball then somehow rolled towards goal and beat a scrambling Flaherty who couldn't keep it out.

There was continued pressure from Nick Cushing's side in the opening ten minutes, as both Kiera Walsh and Georgia Stanway had efforts from range - but neither were able to double the hosts advantage.

The first half saw little in the way of attacking threat from Liverpool - and it was City who were the dominant team.

They continued to get at the visitors with Stanway again coming close after Caroline Weir failed to clear a corner properly, before Claire Emslie came inside just after the half hour mark - striking a shot which bounced right in front of Flaherty but was saved.

Christiansen and Parris inflict further damage

The start of the second half started much in the same vain for the Citizens with Parris and Stanway finding plenty of space on the right hand side.

It was the former who then played a hand in Man City adding a second. The forward beat Alex Greenwood and then advanced into the penalty area before being taken out by Weir. Christiansen was the player to step up - and she found the roof off the net to make it 2-0.

That goal meant Liverpool would have to throw more bodies forward, and they almost got back into proceedings through Beth England. She was able to cut back on to her right foot inside the area but her shot was straight at Ellie Roebuck.

On the hour mark it was 3-0. Emslie's corner from the left was floated in and it found the head of Parris who guided the ball past Flaherty.

That third goal had killed the game off - but there was still another chance for England to try and score for the Merseyside club. However she headed over after a free-kick into the area.

More good fortune for City

There was plenty of luck about Man City's opening goal, but they were to receive more good fortune as they added a fourth goal.

McManus was played in and after her original shot was blocked, the ball rebounded back off her and inadvertently bounced into the back of the net.

It was a day that had proved fruitful for Parris, who played McManus in for her strike - ensuring she'd contributed in some way to each of her teams goals.

The win meant that City returned to the top of the WSL table, following Chelsea's victory over Birmingham on Saturday.