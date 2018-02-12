Burnley captain Mee confident despite winless run

Burnley captain Ben Mee is confident his team mates can re-group and fight back after their winless run stretched to 10 games following a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City.

The Welshmen’s revival took another big step as Ki Sung-Yeung struck late on to condemn the Clarets to their fifth defeat in their last 10 league games, and leaves the Clarets nine points behind sixth place Arsenal.

Mee admitted “it’s hard to look at the bigger picture straight after the game” but the defeat was only the Clarets fourth away defeat all season, which Mee says his team mates will “take some confidence from that.”

​Warm weather

Sean Dyche’s men will be heading off to a warm weather training camp in Portugal as they don’t have a game this weekend due to the FA Cup returning, and Mee hopes this change in routine will result in a change of fortunes.

“Maybe a change of scenery will be good for the boys and we’ll hopefully get a few of the lads back from injury,” Mee stated.

“We’ll have a positive attitude, hopefully a good break and we’ll look to come out all guns firing.”

For manager Dyche, the injured players couldn’t return soon enough, saying the injuries are “just about taking its toll now.”

“The next two weeks will be important, to see if we can get some of them back,” as Dyche revealed James Tarkowski and record signing Chris Wood are both close to returns, and Stephen Ward was back on the bench at the Liberty Stadium.

Dyche also recognised the effect the Swans new manager, Carlos Carvalhal, has had on the team as well as the club’s fans, saying: “This is a side that, nine games ago, had nowhere near that endeavour, energy, workload and will to win that game.”

“The new manager comes in, and suddenly all of that comes together and the crowd are right behind them.”

Dyche remained positive, praising his players for “giving me everything” and saying “we are in every game and that’s pleasing, but we have to correct the run we are on.”

Because of the FA Cup, Burnley aren’t in action until February 24, when they play Southampton at home.