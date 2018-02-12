Match of the Day pundits praise "fantastic" Huddersfield in Bournemouth win

Match of the Day 2 pundits were full of praise for the Terriers after the victory over Bournemouth at the John Smith Stadium.

The Cherries had been riding high in the top half of the Premier League, whilst Huddersfield Town had found themselves in the relegation zone after not being able to win a league game since December.

Goals had previously been hard to come by for the Terriers, however in the last two games (FA Cup reply against Birmingham, and against Bournemouth) Huddersfield Town netted eight times and concedeed only twice.

New signings Alex Pritchard and Terence Kongolo impressed in both matches, with Pritchard making his first Premier League start for Town on Sunday, and instantly making an impact.

Pritchard & Hogg

Phil Neville was particularly impressed with David Wagners men and singled out Pritchard & Hogg for specific praise. Neville said "Hogg and the midfield just squeezed in behind - that's fantastic as a centre forward when you win the ball so high up.

"Pritchard made a real difference today - he was busy and every time the ball went forward he got up in behind.

"They were just fantastic from the first minute to the last."

The new lionesses coach also discussed the team as a whole, and was impressed by how the team stuck together and had shifted the mentalitly to fight for the points against the Cherries.

No Fear

Neville also stated that Huddersfield Town had got back to their footballing roots stating "The team that came up from the Championship last season played with no fear and they played on the front foot with intensity.

"I think since Christmas they have gone back into their shell, they've played with too much fear, they've sat off teams, they've parked the bus, but today they were absolutely fanstic.

"Everybody on the front foot, pressing the ball - they didn't allow any Bournemouth player to have time on the ball.

"Look at everyone pressing, look how high the centre backs are.

"Bournemouth just couldn't get out - they suffocated them throughout the game and they picked up second balls."

Finally, the TV pundit suggested that by Town playing the same way at all their remaining home matches would keep them in the Premier League, which is what the whole team and the fans ultimately want to see.