Champions League Live: Text score updates as Real Madrid edge out PSG and Liverpool pummel Porto

Unfortunately that's all we've got time for tonight, after a pulsating night of European football! We shall be back next week for the next round of last-16 clashes.

The big game was in Madrid and it certainly lived up to many people's expectations, Madrid dominated in the early proceedings but PSG managed to take the lead through Rabiot but Ronaldo equalised from the spot. The second period was back and forth but it was Ronaldo again who got them in the lead before Marcelo rounded off the win.

We will start in Portugal and what a night it has been for Klopp and Liverpool. The Reds put in a stellar performance and Porto certainly didn't look the side that the run had them out to be, the night belongs to Mane with his hat-trick with others from Salah and Firmino.

FT - Real Madrid 3-1 PSG

FT - Porto 0-5 Liverpool

21:34. Two minutes added on in Portugal.

21:33. PSG made a sub through all that with Draxler on for Giovani Lo Celso.

21:32. SEEMS TO BE WRAPPED UP FOR MADRID! Marcelo gets on the end of an Ansensio cross from the left to fire home with a first time diagonal effort.

GOAL - Real Madrid 3-1 PSG.

21:30. THERE'S THE HAT-TRICK FOR MANE! ball’s shifted inside for Mane, who has Gomez in acres to his right. But goes alone as he hits unstoppable effort into the top left.

GOAL - Porto 0-5 Liverpool.

21:28. IT HAD TO BE RONALDO! Asensio's cross is parried by Arbeola on to the lurking Ronaldo’s knee and he taps in from three or four yards.

GOAL - Real Madrid 2-1 PSG.

21:25. Busy times in Madrid with Nacho getting a booking, with Madrid making a double sub with Isco and Casemiro off, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio on.

21:24. Another quick fire sub for Liverpool as Ings comes on for Firmino.

21:23. Berchiche's cross seems certain to be poked home at the far post by Dani Alves, but the ball’s just this much too far ahead of his outstretched foot.

21:23. Another Liverpool sub as Gomez comes on for Alexander-Arnold.

21:20. First change of the night for Liverpool as they look to change their shape with Matip replacing the captain Henderson.

21:18. Third change for Porto as Paciencia comes on for Soares.

21:14. ANOTHER ONE FOR LIVERPOOL! Mane slides a pass for Milner, who squares it for Firmino who opens his body and slams a sidefoot into the bottom left.

GOAL - Porto 0-4 Liverpool

21:12. Madrid sub now as Bale comes on for Benzema.

21:10. Sub for PSG as Meunier comes on for Cavani.

21:09. Rabiot gets the booking while there is a second change for Porto as Brahimi is replaced by Waris.

21:04. Isco tries to play Ronaldo in behind PSG’s high line, but he’s flagged for offside

20:58. THE TIE SEEMS ALL BUT WRAPPED UP! Firmino tries to thread into the bottom right which Sa get down well to stop the shot, but can only push the ball wide to Mane who slots home.

GOAL - Porto 0-3 Liverpool

20:54. PSG go close with Mbappe testing Keylor Navas with a low shot from the penalty area which Navas gets a strong hand to.

20:49. Madrid gets us back underway for the second period!

20:48. The match in Porto is back underway!

20:37. The game in Madrid has certainly been the highlight with Real dominating but PSG managed to take the lead through Rabiot but a Ronaldo penalty kept it level.

20:36. Well what a night we are having! Liverpool despite some early jitters are in cruise control with goals from Mane and Salah giving them a comfortable lead.

HT - Real Madrid 1-1 PSG

20:35. Still going on at the Bernabeu.

HT - Porto 0-2 Liverpool

20:31. Ronaldo equalises as he makes no mistake as he fired it into the bottom corner.

GOAL - Real Madrid 1-1 PSG

20:30. Seconds after Areola denies Benzema with a brilliant save, Giovani Lo Celso concedes a penalty.

PENALTY FOR REAL MADRID

20:28. PSG really starting to come into the game. Little over two minutes in both games.

20:21. AGAINST THE RUN OF PLAY PSG TAKE THE LEAD! The back-heel falls into the feet of Adrien Rabiot who makes a sprint from midfield to fire home from 15 yards.

GOAL - Real Madrid 0-1 PSG

20:18. Ronaldo misses a wonderful chance to put Real ahead. Marcelo plays him in on goal bearing down on Areola and has the ball blasted into his face.

20:18. IT GETS BETTER FOR LIVERPOOL AS THEY DOUBLE THEIR LEAD. Milner's excellent effort comes back off the post. Salah is there to flick the ball over the flapping keeper, and cushions the header over the line.

GOAL: Porto 0-2 Liverpool

20:14 - Neymar opts to pass to Mbappe instead of taking a seemingly better shot and the teenager who wasn't expecting the pass miscontrols.

20:13. LIVERPOOL ARE AHEAD. A first attack fell short but the second from Mane comes good as he forces a error from the goalkeeper who lets the winger's effort go under his body.

GOAL - Porto 0-1 Liverpool

20:06. Madrid still lurking as Isco curls one into the far post looking for Ronaldo but Marquinhos clears.

20:05. Herrera stands on the foot of Mane who is screaming in pain but cards remain in the pocket.

20:02. First booking of the night as Neymar needlessly trips Nacho.

19:59. First sniff for PSG as Neymar cuts it in with his cross looking destined for Cavani, but Varane comes in with a crucial interception.

19:57. Liverpool looking a little jittery as Otavio takes possession and his snapshot is deflected over the crossbar.

19:56. Early concern for Zidane as Marcelo looks considerable down on the sideline.

19:53. Madrid continuing to push as Kroos manages to shoot through a host of bodies and forces a save from Areola.

19:52. Madrid have started brightly with Ronaldo firing a volley across goal and Marquinhos almost turning it home.

19:49. Madrid have a early penalty call as Kroos goes down but waved away.

19:45. Underway!

Five minutes to kick-off in both matches!

Liverpool certainly don't have an easy test with Porto having remained unbeaten in their last 24 matches in all competitions, but I feel the Liverpool trio could prove enough to take them over the line. 2-1 Liverpool.

Predictions for the clashes tonight then? Obviously the stand out is the battle in the Spanish capital. The holders against one of the firm favourites it is almost too difficult to call, but I am feeling that Madrid will edge it just about with a 2-1 win.

Van Dijk will make his first Champions League appearance for The Reds tonight.

BIG NEWS: ?Klopp makes three changes from the win over Southampton with; Lovren, Milner and Henderson coming in for Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain and the suspended Can.

Zidane makes three changes from the weekend with Nacho coming in for the suspended Carvajal.

Unai Emery makes two changes for the clash at the Bernabeu with Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti coming back in.

FC Porto starting XI vs Liverpool: Jose Sa, Ricardo, Reyes, Marcano, Alex Telles, Herrera, Sergio Oliveira, Otavio, Brahimi, Marega.

Liverpool starting XI vs FC Porto: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Real Madrid starting XI vs Paris Saint Germain: Navas, Varane, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Paris Saint Germain starting XI vs Real Madrid: Areola, Alves, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Berchiche, Verratti, Lo Celso, Rabiot, Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar.

19:00 - Team news is in for both tonight's clashes!

We'll do well to have a better night of action than yesterday evening. Manchester City battered Basel 4-0 in Switzerland to keep up their season of dominance, whilst Totenham came from two goals down away in Turin to secure a priceless away goal draw against Juventus.

Roberto Firmino is one to watch for, only Cristiano Ronaldo scored more in the group stages (9) than the Brazilian (6), whilst Firmino also picked up three assists.

Liverpool don't have many injury concerns tonight but will be without the suspended Emre Can, whilst Joe Gomez is a doubt with a knee injury. Porto top scorer Vincent Aboubakar might miss out with a muscle problem, although the medical staff do seem to be confident he'll at least the bench.

Porto, top of the Portugese league, did well to come through the 'Group of Death', finishing ahead of last year's semi-finalists AS Monaco and much fancied RB Leipzig.

Speaking of dangerous attacking outlets, Liverpool begin their knockout campaign away to Porto tonight. The Reds bagged 23 goals in the group stage, bettered only by PSG, topping their group ahead of Sevilla and Spartak Moscow.

Neymar vs Cristiano Ronaldo is a mouth-watering attacking battle that will have some licking their lips tonight, those two spearheading two of Europe's most dangerous attacks.

PSG saw off Bayern Munich to finish top of their group, whilst Real Madrid out-did Borussia Dortmund but couldn't get the better of Tottenham Hotspur as they came second.

Tonight's headline game comes from the Bernabeu as Real Madrid host Paris Saint-Germain in the glamour tie of the whole round. After PSG topped their group they expected to be given a comfortable last 16 tie, only to be drawn against current holders and back-to-back winners in Madrid.

Good evening to one and all, welcome to our live coverage of tonight's Champions League last 16 fixtures. We're Oliver Emmerson and Danial Kennedy and we'll be taking you through tonight's action in Spain and Portugal respectively, with kick-off in those matches set for 19:45 UK time.