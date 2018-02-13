Juventus 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Brave Lilywhites come from behind to set up thrilling second leg

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur, held at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur came of age in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening as they came back from 2-0 down in Turin to draw 2-2 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie with Juventus to give them the advantage ahead of the second leg in three weeks.

The night though couldn't have started much worse for Spurs as two goals in the opening nine minutes from Gonzalo Higuaín really put them on the back foot given how well Juve usually defend.

Spurs though showed what they were made of by dominating the game from their as Harry Kane got a goal back for the Lilywhites 10 minutes before half-time.

Christian Eriksen then scored a second for Spurs with a free-kick in the second half to level the tie on aggregate to hand Spurs the advantage ahead of the second leg with the two crucial away goals.

Higuain punished Lilywhites' lacklustre start

The one thing that Spurs could not afford to do against such a good defensive team was to concede any early goals but that is exactly what they did much to Mauricio Pochettino's annoyance.

Higuain was the mastermind behind the goals, as he volleyed home his first in the second minute of the game, after quick thinking from a Miralem Pjanić free-kick saw the striker in space to give the Old Lady the perfect start to the tie.

It got even better for the home side seven minutes later when Higuain added a second goal from the penalty spot, after Ben Davies fouled Federico Bernardeschi in the box and referee Felix Brych had no hesitation in awarded the spot kick.

Spurs started to control the game after such a poor start to the game

After going two goals down though Spurs responded very well in the game and they should have reduced the deficit with their first real chance of the game as Kane saw his header from close range brilliantly saved by Gianluigi Buffon after a great cross from Eriksen.

Buffon was on hand to deny Kane once again a few minutes later aswell as a slick move from the visitors ended with Moussa Dembele finidng the England striker in the box but his left-footed shot was brilliantly saved by Buffon.

Kane pulls one back, Higuaín misses pen

Juve didn't learn though as they kept giving Kane chances and he punished them finally, ten minutes before half-time, when a great through ball from Dele Alli found Kane, who rounded Buffon, before putting the ball into an empty net to score the crucial away goal that they really wanted.

Spurs continued to look for another goal before half-time but failed to do so and with the last kick of the first half, Higuain really should have scored his third goal.

The Argentinean striker was given the chance to score his third goal from the penalty spot after Serge Aurier fouled Douglas Costa in the box but this time the striker saw his powerful effort come back off the bar and straight after that the half-time whistle went.

Lloris' brilliance kept Spurs only one behind on the hour mark

The second half was a much tighter affair as the hosts started to see more of the ball and the almost restored their two-goal lead on the hour mark after a great strike from Bernardeschi saw Hugo Lloris make a fine save to keep the ball out of the net.

Eriksen's brilliant free-kick levels it

The game continued to drift after that a bit until a moment of magic from Eriksen saw Spurs get back on level terms.

Spurs were awarded a free-kick just outside the box and Eriksen stepped up to take it and he went low into the bottom right-hand corner which saw Buffon fail to keep the ball out of the net.

After that goal, both sides continued to look for a winner but it didn't come as the game ended with Spurs the much happier of the two teams given the fact that they were in big trouble early on but showed character against a tough Juve side to come back in the game and now have a real chance of progressing in the tie in three weeks time.