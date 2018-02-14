Analysis: How pivotal Pascal Gross has been for Brighton so far this season

Chris Hughton has been looking for a number ten since he joined Brighton and Hove Albion two years ago and this summer he finally landed one.

This was with the arrival of Pascal Gross from FC Ingolstadt for a fee in the region of three million pounds in the summer transfer window.

Gross had quite the reputation when he joined having scored five goals and created more chances than any other players in the Bundesliga last season.

The German playmaker has lived up to that reputation and has made quite the impact since joining Brighton.

Firstly, Gross has been ever-present having played in all Brighton's 27 Premier League games this season so far. In total, he has played 2075 minutes out of a possible 2430 so far this season which is certainly impressive.

He has also repaid Hughton's faith in him, having scored five goals and already having six assists to his name. This means the German has been involved in about 60% of Albion's goals so far this season.

Top comparisons

This has led to him being compared to Kevin De Bruyne by his Albion teammate and Brighton's top scorer, Glenn Murray. This is not the only praise Gross has received with many people saying he is up there with Mohamed Salah as one of the bargain buys of the season.

Gross has really been key to Albion's success so far this season. In all of Brighton's big wins, he has played a massive part. The three that have been big victories are West Bromwich Albion at home and West Ham United both home and away.

The German involved in all three goals in the West Brom game scoring two and assisting the other and this brought The Seagulls their first Premier League win.

Gross also holds the record for scoring Brighton's first ever Premier League goal. Moving onto West Ham away he set up Murray to open the scoring in a three-nil win.

Then against West Ham at home, he scored one and set up one for Murray again.

He has really turned out to be a quality addition to the squad because he is always on the move. He also is a versatile player as he can play in the number ten, central midfield and even on the right wing.

The 26-year-old also has added a creative flair to Albion's team as he always creates chances with his deliveries from crosses and set pieces.

Add to this his eye for goal having weighed in with five so far this season, it would make you wonder how different Brighton's season would have been without him.

Hughton praise

Hughton is also tipping Gross to finish the season strongly when he spoke to The Argus after the victory over West Ham at home.

The Brighton boss said: "Pascal with the finishing ability he has got arguably should score more goals and in the position, he is playing a little bit higher up, you can see the type of player he is.

“Always that type of player can be a bit hit and miss – that is the nature of that position – but he is a player capable of getting goals.”

Gross has been Brighton's bargain buy of this season so far and hopefully, he can continue his fine form so far this season and if he does he will give Brighton a great chance of staying up.