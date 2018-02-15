FC Copenhagen 1-4 Atletico Madrid: Los Rojiblancos seal the tie with an emphatic win

Europa League Last 32 first leg game in a snowy Denmark,

A dominant Atletico Madrid cruised to victory despite an early scare in a snowy Copenhagen.

An early goal from Copenhagen newcomer Viktor Fischer was quickly cancelled out by Saul Niguez and then Kevin Gameiro as Atletico showed their class after dropping out of the Champions League.

Antoine Greizmann gave the visitors a valuable third away goal which surely will see the Spaniards through to the round of 16.

Volito ended the tie with a goal after he replaced Gameiro late in the game.

Los Rojiblancos ran out comfortable winners, bringing too much for the Danish Superliga champions who face an uphill task next week in Madrid.

A very strong starting XI fielded by Diego Simeone hinted at the Spanish sides intent on prioritising the Europa League as their main chance of silverware.

The favourites to win the trophy looked a level above Copenhagen who will feel unlucky to have drawn an established Champions League team in what seemed a total mismatch of a game.

First-half dominance

The visitors got off to a lively start as the Dane's struggled to establish themselves early on.

Antoine Greizmann found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Robin Olsen who stood his ground to deny the Frenchman.

Atletico looked a level above the hosts, it was all too easy for the Spanish side who looked devastating on the attack and really should have taken the lead before the 10-minute mark.

Following the opening goal from the hosts, the dominance resumed and the equaliser was shortly found.

A completely deserved lead at the break for the visitors as Copenhagen keeper Robin Olsen's inspired performance was the only reason the hosts were still in the game.

Against the run of play

Despite the total dominance from the visitors, Copenhagen opened the scoring 15-minutes into the game via a Viktor Fischer goal.

Peter Ankersen's shot was directed goal-bound by a superb back-heel by the former Middlesborough forward beyond a helpless Miguel Ángel Moyà.

Atletico were punished for their missed opportunities earlier in the game as Copenhagen scored through their first shot on goal.

The deft flick by Fischer was his second in Copenhagen colours following his failed move to Middlesborough and Mainz 05.

Stunning response

It took Atletico under 10-minutes to level the proceedings as Antoine Greizmann's cross was headed in by Saul Niguez from close range.

After some wasteful finishing from Greizmann, he turned provider as Saul nods home beyond a helpless Olsen.

Saul making up for his earlier missed opportunity with a clinical finish from close range.

Kevin Gameiro put Los Rojiblancos in front 10 minutes before half-time through a beautifully worked team goal.

A simple sidefooted finish for Gameiro came following a back-heel from Greizmann that found Lucas Hernández who provided the assist.

The already evident gulf in class between the two sides was shown in Atletico's second goal, a fluent well worked move showing why the visitors are the favourites to lift the trophy.

Gameiro taking full advantage of his chance in the starting XI as he replaced the injured Diego Costa.

Greizmann and Vitolo end the tie

70 minutes into the game Greizmann confirmed victory for Atletico as he slotted into an empty net after rounding Olsen.

An unusually wasteful Frenchman eventually found himself on the scoresheet after his chances early in the game.

Vitolo ended the tie as his weak shot was not dealt with by Robin Olsen, the Sweedish goalkeeper making his only mistake of the night which may have ended their Europa League journey.

Atletico look to have given the Danish side too much of a deficit to claw back in the following leg in Madrid next Thursday.