Leicester City vs Sheffield United Preview: Foxes host the Blades in search of a place in the FA Cup Quarter Finals

After Saturday's forgettable 5-1 defeat away to league leaders Manchester City attention will swiftly turn to the FA Cup on Friday night (7.45pm) as Chris Wilder's Sheffield United take the trip to the King Power Stadium.
Argentine striker Sergio Aguero scored four second-half goals as Pep Guardiola's Citizens dismantled a disappointing Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.
The table-toppers took just three minutes to assert their authority on the game, as Raheem Sterling finished off a delightful cross from Kevin De Bruyne.
Jamie Vardy scored an undeserved equaliser for the Foxes and somehow, the scores remain level at the break. However, with a mixture of sheer quality along with questionable Leicester defending, Aguero hit four and City completed a stunning 5-1 victory.
Sheffield United head into the trip to the King Power Stadium on the back of a vital 2-1 victory at home to rival Leeds United to consolidate their pursuit of the Sky Bet Championship play-off positions.
Fans favourite Billy Sharp scored an important brace to help the Blades pick up a big three points over their Yorkshire rivals.
The Cup Journey So Far
As for the visitors, it has been two narrow 1-0 victories against fellow championship opposition, that have earned the Blades a place in the fifth-round. in the third-round, a spectacular 25th-minute strike from Nathan Thomas earned Chris Wilder's side a 1-0 victory against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
In the fourth-round, an 80th-minute penalty from striker Billy Sharp was enough for the Blades to book their place in the draw for the fifth-round as they dispatched Preston North End on home soil.
Previous Meeting
Despite being in different leagues, the two sides have already faced each other this season - in the Carabao Cup third-round.
Goals from Demarai Gray, Ahmed Musa, and a brace for Algerian striker Islam Slimani proved key as Craig Shakespeare's side earned an impressive 4-1 victory at Bramall Lane and set up a home tie with Liverpool in the following round.
Team News
Predicted Line-Ups
Leicester City: Hamer; Amartey, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Gray, Iborra, Silva, Albrighton; Diabate; Iheanacho
Sheffield United: Blackman; Basham, Stearman, O'Connell, Baldock; Evans, Leonard, Fleck, Lafferty; Donaldson, Sharp