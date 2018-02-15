Leicester City vs Sheffield United Preview: Foxes host the Blades in search of a place in the FA Cup Quarter Finals

After Saturday's forgettable 5-1 defeat away to league leaders Manchester City attention will swiftly turn to the FA Cup on Friday night (7.45pm) as Chris Wilder's Sheffield United take the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero scored four second-half goals as Pep Guardiola's Citizens dismantled a disappointing Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The table-toppers took just three minutes to assert their authority on the game, as Raheem Sterling finished off a delightful cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

Jamie Vardy scored an undeserved equaliser for the Foxes and somehow, the scores remain level at the break. However, with a mixture of sheer quality along with questionable Leicester defending, Aguero hit four and City completed a stunning 5-1 victory.

Sheffield United head into the trip to the King Power Stadium on the back of a vital 2-1 victory at home to rival Leeds United to consolidate their pursuit of the Sky Bet Championship play-off positions.

Fans favourite Billy Sharp scored an important brace to help the Blades pick up a big three points over their Yorkshire rivals.

The Cup Journey So Far

It's been a fairly routine start to the FA Cup campaign for Claude Puel's Leicester City side.

League One outfit Fleetwood Town in which they registered just a single shot on target in 90 minutes of football. In the third-round, the Foxes were held to a goalless draw byoutfitin which they registered just a single shot on target in 90 minutes of football.

Kelechi Iheanacho earned the Foxes a Peterborough United in the fourth-round. In the replay, a double from Nigerian Strikerearned the Foxes a comfortable 2-0 victory , setting up a trip toin the fourth-round.

At London Road, it was a superb performance from Leicester City, who breezed into the fifth-round. Debutant Fousseni Diabaté scored twice and provided an assist as the Foxes outclassed the third-tier opponents.

Iheanacho scored twice in the first half, taking his tally to four in the FA Cup this season, whilst midfielder Wilfred Ndidi netted for the first time in the 2017/18 campaign.

As for the visitors, it has been two narrow 1-0 victories against fellow championship opposition, that have earned the Blades a place in the fifth-round. in the third-round, a spectacular 25th-minute strike from Nathan Thomas earned Chris Wilder's side a 1-0 victory against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

In the fourth-round, an 80th-minute penalty from striker Billy Sharp was enough for the Blades to book their place in the draw for the fifth-round as they dispatched Preston North End on home soil.

Previous Meeting

Despite being in different leagues, the two sides have already faced each other this season - in the Carabao Cup third-round.

Goals from Demarai Gray, Ahmed Musa, and a brace for Algerian striker Islam Slimani proved key as Craig Shakespeare's side earned an impressive 4-1 victory at Bramall Lane and set up a home tie with Liverpool in the following round.

Team News

Leicester City boss Puel has confirmed that club captain Wes Morgan is in line for a return to the Foxes side.

Striker Shinji Okazaki remains sidelined with a minor knee injury. It is likely that Puel names a strong side, with a place in the last eight up for grabs.

Sheffield United manager Wilder has no injury problems and is also likely to name a strong side with the view of causing an upset at the King Power Stadium.

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City: Hamer; Amartey, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Gray, Iborra, Silva, Albrighton; Diabate; Iheanacho

Sheffield United: Blackman; Basham, Stearman, O'Connell, Baldock; Evans, Leonard, Fleck, Lafferty; Donaldson, Sharp