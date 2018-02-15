Analysis: Spurs show maturity to earn hard-fought draw

Tottenham showed just how far they have developed as a team through their remarkable comeback against one of Europe's elites in Juventus.

Despite their terrible start, Spurs drew level after Christian Eriksen's 71st-minute free-kick.

In the words of their free-kick hero Eriksen: "games against the top teams when you are 2-0 down after nine minutes, you lose 6-0."

The 'old' Spurs likely would have lost the game by a heavy deficit. However, the current side seems to have matured significantly which has shown in their recent results.

Sloppy start by Spurs

It was the worst possible start for the visiting Lilywhites as their careless start to the game caused them to concede after just two minutes.

Spurs were the architects of their own downfall as it all began with them losing possession rather easily.

A late tackle by Mousa Dembele resulted in a free-kick which met on the volley by an offside Gonzalo Higuain.

Although the visitors were unlucky that Higuain was not ruled offside, the opening goal showcased Tottenham's awful start as the Argentine striker found himself unmarked in the box.

Just minutes later, Ben Davies' swing for the ball caught midfielder Federico Bernardeschi which resulted in a spot kick and Higuain doubled his tally for the night.

The thoughtless swipe for the ball by Davies should have been a lesson for Spurs but on the stroke of half-time Serge Aurier recklessly brought down Douglas Costa, conceding another penalty.

For such an experienced defender, it was not for the first time Aurier had committed to making such a reckless and needless decision.

Just as Spurs had pulled a goal back Aurier risked their comeback and was lucky that Higuain bluffed the spot kick as Spurs would have been out of the tie had he of scored.

Stunning comeback

Despite conceding two early goals, the Tottenham heads did not drop and they took the game to the Italian giants after going behind.

Spurs showed just how far they have come not just physically but mentally under Mauricio Pochettino.

The old Tottenham would have folded after conceding two early goals, yet this Spurs side defied the odds to take home two crucial away goals.

Another inspired performance from Dembele set the tempo for the comeback effort. The Belgian's immense strength on the ball was too much for Sami Khedira to deal who was forced off through injury.

Harry Kane as always found himself on the score-sheet as the English talisman halved the deficit after 35 minutes to give Spurs a fighting chance of an away result.

It must go noted that this Juventus side were yet to concede at all this calendar year before the arrival of Tottenham on Tuesday night.

It really is a testament to the work of Pochettino that Spurs had the physical and mental capacity to leave Turin with a draw in the context of the game and two vital away goals.

Midfield dynamite

Tottenham's Danish dynamite was heavily missed earlier this year due to illness and his man of the match performance against Juve showed just how important he is to the side.

Eriksen's overall performance was dazzling, he caused a constant threat to the hosts' back line.

Whether it was his effortless passing ability or his awareness to get in behind their midfield, the Dane was key to Tottenham's magnificent performance.

71 minutes into the game, Eriksen drew Spurs level as his first free-kick goal in nearly three years was too hot for Gianluigi Buffon to handle as it beat the goalkeeper at his near post.

Wembley awaits

Now Spurs have to wait three weeks until the second leg as they host the Italian heavyweights at their temporary home of Wembley.

Spurs hold the slight advantage through their two away goals. However, if the first leg was anything to go by there will be more goals to come.

By the time of the second leg, Tottenham should have Toby Alderweireld back in the squad who may replace the nervous looking Davinson Sanchez at the back.

Juventus, too, look set to strengthen their squad ahead of the return fixture as they are set to welcome Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi back to their starting line-up.