Sunderland vs Brentford Preview: Coleman hoping to build on miracle of 'Bristanbul'

Brentford travel to Stadium of Light looking to improve on recent form, against a Sunderland side who will be looking to build on their incredible comeback against Bristol City last weekend.

The Bees will be looking to improve their 2018 form which has seen just two wins in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Sunderland will be looking to build on the self-dubbed “Bristanbul” game last weekend and Chris Coleman will be hoping to take advantage of Brentford’s poor form to aid his sides battle to beat the drop.

Brentford need to improve to reach play-offs

The Bees currently sit in 10th in the Championship table, eight points behind 6th placed Bristol City. After a run of poor results and consecutive games of finishing the match with 10 men, just isn’t good enough for a side chasing a play-off place.

They need to start taking points from sides who are below them in the league as they recently lost to Norwich at home which is a place they have made a semi-fortress this season.

Bees boss Dean Smith did say that the next few weeks will be pivotal in the race for the play-off spots.

Smith said in his pre-match press conference on the club’s official site; “Every time you don’t win it becomes a bit harder - particularly when the teams above you are picking up points - but we’ve always focused on the next game.

"Our ambition at the start of the season was to finish inside the top six and there’s no reason for that to change with 15 games to go."

Sunderland will look to build on last weekend

Sunderland produced an incredible comeback last weekend away at Bristol City. The side was 3-0 down at half-time and had many fans walking out but obviously it was something Chris Coleman said at half-time that inspired their turn around to come away with a point.

The Black Cats find themselves 23rd and only three points off safety, Coleman will be hoping that the confidence they gained last week can be taken into this game.

Coleman is looking forward to this game saying his pre-match conference on the club site; “I'm looking forward to the game, there is so much on it, a lot of pressure but these games when you get it right it can be a springboard for you, there is an opportunity there and we have to take it.”

Team News

Brentford are still without the Suspended Spaniard Sergi Canos and Rico Henry is the only other long term absentee for the Bees.

Callum McManaman could return for Sunderland after a month out with a hamstring injury. Paddy McNair and Jonny Williams are in contention after playing for the U23s and Lamina Kone is 75% fit according to boss Chris Coleman.

Predicted line-up

Sunderland (3-5-2): Camp, Browning, O’Shea, Clarke-Salter, McGeady, Cattermole, Robson, Ejaria, Lua-Lua, Asoro, Fletcher.

Brentford (4-2-1-3): Bentley, Dalsgaard, Bjelland, Barbet, Clarke, Yennaris, McEachran, Sawyer, Jozefzoon, Maupay, Watkins.