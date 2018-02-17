Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Preview: Neil Warnock’s high-flying side take on a resurgent Middlesbrough

After four league games unbeaten Cardiff City sit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship seven points ahead of Middlesbrough.

However, with a win Middlesbrough would get right back into the race for the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs.

As Cardiff look to strengthen their chances of promotion continuing their season long good form, Middlesbrough hope to build from Saturdays 2-1 win at home to last year’s play-off finalists Reading with a win against the Blue Birds.

Neil Warnock looks forward to Cardiff’s final run in, starting with Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock, who’s side have been the surprise achievers this season, talked about his opponents and their manager Tony Pulis in his pre-match press conference. “Middlesbrough will come to us and try to win the game on Saturday and they’ve got some good players so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m looking forward to all the remaining games if I’m honest and I know we can get better.

He continued, “We’ve just got to worry about ourselves and haven’t got to worry about any of our opponents. We now have 14 clean sheets and we only aimed to have 16 by the end of the season. So, we’re well on our way to achieving that.​"

Tony Pulis praised Neil Warnock’s “exceptional record outside the Premier League”

The Boro manager, Tony Pulis, explained how Neil Warnock has coached his side well and how the manager and the club are very well matched. “Cardiff are a good side, they’re very consistent, have Identity and they know what they’re doing so it will be a tough game”

Pulis continued, “The owners gave him decent money to spend, they had a very good window and brought the players in that he needed. It’s a good club- home for me. I like to see welsh clubs doing well but that makes me doubly determined to go there and win the game.”

Team News

Both sides go into this weekend with little injuries. Cardiff winger Jamie Ward has a slight injury he picked up in the early minutes in last week’s 2-0 win against Bolton. A longer-term injury for Cardiff’s Icelandic midfielder Aron Gunnarsson will see him sit in the stand.

As for Middlesbrough Tony Pulis hopes Rudy Gestede will be in his squad after not training this week with a back problem. Ex Cardiff full back Fabio Da Silva will not feature against his previous club after being out of the first team through injury and transfer speculation since boxing day.