Nigel Clough believes his side's recent performances have been "excellent"

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough said his side's recent performances have been "excellent" following the Brewers' 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday afternoon at the Pirelli Stadium.

Clough's side were perhaps unlucky not to claim all three points as they had the better of the chances in what was a largely uneventful affair. Eric Lichaj's dismissal midway through the first-half made the Brewers favourites to go on and win the game but they were unable to find the breakthrough.

Clough believes that it does not matter how many players the opposition have on the pitch if you cannot take your chances in front of goal. He said: "It is the same problem for us whether it is 10 men or 11 men. It is just somebody producing that final bit of quality in the final third."

He added: "If you have seen us two-and-a-half weeks ago against Reading, the performances since that have been excellent. Everybody else has lost but we are four points from safety so that is what we have got to focus on."

Failed to make the breakthrough

This result means that Burton's winless run at the Pirelli Stadium has now stretched to a whopping 12 games. This was a great opportunity to end that run against an out of form Forest side, especially when the Reds were reduced to ten men following Lichaj's strong challenge on Martin Samuelsen midway through the first-half.

Clough felt his side created enough opportunities to win the game. He said: "We created enough today but could not find a finish. After the Reading game, we said we are not going to be that bad again."

He added: "We could not have put anymore attacking players on the pitch. We finished the game with one defender. Kyle McFadzean was the only recognised defender on the pitch."

One player who stood out for the Brewers throughout the match and was arguably man-of-the-match was 20-year-old winger Samuelsen. His tricky play down the right-hand side caused Forest problems and he looked a constant threat throughout. Clough believes that he does offer something different to his side going forward.

He said: "He frustrates you at times because he is a young player but he can do things that nobody else can. He can take players on and score in and around the penalty area."

This result sees Burton remain rock bottom of the Championship table but due to the fact that all the teams around them lost, they are still just three points away from safety. Clough believes that this must be viewed as a huge positive.

He said: "Somebody has told me they have all lost which is good so we have gained a point on them all. We will keep going."

Difficult to prepare for the game

The big talking point of the game was Lichaj's dismissal in the first-half and Clough believes that it was perhaps a harsh decision from referee Andy Davies to send the American full-back off.

He said: "I was sat down so I saw him start running but I did not see the challenge. I saw it at half-time. I do not think it was malicious or nasty but he did go in very aggressively. I am not sure about it."

Clough went on to explain how he felt the "sense of injustice" following the red card throughout the Forest side perhaps made it more difficult for the Brewers as it resulted in the Reds putting in more effort. He felt that Forest defended "very well" throughout as they had to deal with numerous crosses into the box throughout the second-half.

The Brewers will now begin their preparation for their next Championship outing as they travel to Oakwell on Tuesday to face fellow strugglers Barnsley in a huge clash at the bottom of the table.