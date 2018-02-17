Sandro Ramirez hoping to make Sevilla loan move a permanent one

Everton forward Sandro Ramirez is hoping to make his loan move to Sevilla a permanent one after returning to his homeland.

Sandro had been linked with a move to Valencia and also to Sevilla as a possible makeweight in a deal for midfielder Steven N’Zonzi but joined Los Rojiblancos on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

However, once the loan deal ends, the 22-year-old former Barcelona academy graduate wants to make his temporary return to Spain a permanent one.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the forward said: “I can honestly say that I want to continue at Sevilla. It was a complicated negotiation because Everton didn’t loosen the rope.

“In the end, I was able to come and in two weeks I’ve seen it in my football, and what I want is Sevilla.”

The young forward joined Sevilla on loan at the end of the January transfer window after weeks of rumours and numerous possibilities about his future after being unable to break into the Everton squad on a regular basis.

During his time with the Blues, Sandro had played in only 15 games, scoring once despite his summer move from Malaga being regarded as one of the deals of the transfer window.

With Malaga, Sandro netted 16 goals in 32 games and many thought Everton had found their replacement for the departing Romelu Lukaku.

It hasn’t quite worked out like that.

Summer moves only

Despite only spending a reported £5.5 million on Sandro’s release clause in the summer, the Blues are unlikely to sell cheaply if the forward is desperate for a return to his homeland.

It’s possible that Everton look for a return on their flawed investment and look to recoup the money lost on the deal in terms of outlay in wages.

There is also the possibility that the Blues look to use Sandro as a makeweight, like the mooted possible move for N’Zonzi, in any deal so that they can make a discount move for a player they’re interested in - again, like their continued interest in N’Zonzi.