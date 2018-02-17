Everton harbour fears about Eliaquim Mangala injury whilst Baines and Funes Mori look set to return

Everton reportedly have concerns about the injury sustained by Eliaquim Mangala in the win over Crystal Palace last weekend, with fears that the Frenchman’s Blues career may over before it had the chance to begin.

According to numerous reports, the Blues harbour fears that Mangala may have suffered ligament damage to his knee during the game against the Eagles and may not play again this season.

The 27-year-old was substituted prior to half-time after landing awkwardly and the concerns are that there may be damage to his medial ligament - which could see him return towards the end of the season.

Everton’s worst case scenario, however, is that there is possible damage to Mangala's anterior cruciate ligament, which would rule him out for a significant amount of time.

After the win, Everton boss Sam Allardyce stated that the defender’s injury was a serious worry but did not disclose anything further. The French defender underwent a scan after the game but will need further tests to see what extent his injury has gotten to.

Baines and Funes Mori boost

The Blues squad lacks a presence of left-sided defenders and Allardyce brought in Mangala to fill that void. With his injury, the Everton boss will be keeping a close eye on the status’ of Leighton Baines and Ramiro Funes Mori.

In a more positive turn of injury news, Everton could welcome back Baines and Funes Mori before long with the defenders returning to training this week.

The Blues have travelled out to Dubai for a spell of warm weather training before they return to face Watford next weekend and the pair have seemingly given Allardyce an injury boost.

Funes Mori has played twice for the Blues' Under 23’s side in recent weeks as he looks to return from his injury ahead of schedule from his long-term knee injury.

Baines, who has been absent since November, has been targeted for a first-team return against Watford by Allardyce but with a number of injury setbacks in recent weeks, he will be tested to the full extent ahead of the game.