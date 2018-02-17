Tom Ince promised pocket money if Huddersfield knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince and father of Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Tom Ince will be watching from the stands today as his old team travel to his sons team for the FA Cup fifth round.

Having made an impact in the fourth round reply against Birmingham with a goal and two assists, Ince junior will be out to replicate the performance.

When Manchester United visited the John Smith Stadium earlier in the year, the hosts ran out winners 2-1, but at the return feature United took the three points.

The F A Cup can be a focus for some teams or a distraction for others, with Manchester City so far in front at the top of the Premier League, United could be forgiven for focussing on silverware with a determination to get by the Terriers.

Huddersfield on the other hand, are still in relegation contention, although currently outside of the bottom three, they could be forgiven for focussing more on survival in the top fight.

The Terriers, however, will never appear to be not interested in any match, especially if it leads to the chance of silverware. Paul Ince admitted it would be a great occassion as the teams meet for the third time this season.

"“It will be a great ­occasion for me considering the years I had at United, and more so for Thomas."

"People have asked me who I am going to support. I say, ‘What do you mean? My flesh and blood is playing for Huddersfield and I want him to win.’ If he does all right he will get his pocket money!”

Scrutinise perfomances

The ex Blackburn boss said that both of them scrutinise performances after every match, watching them again on DVD, but not as father and son, but as manager and player.

"I might say that when he gets back to training he needs to do a bit more practice on this or that." The Ex england skipper also believes his son deserves this chance in the Premier League

Having only played 15 games in his previous stints at Hull and Crystal Palace in total Ince has now made 26 appearance for the Terriers, and so far only scored once, but has been close on many occassions.

"“He was never really given a chance when he went to Hull or even Palace when he scored on his debut,

He can still improve and that is why I hope Huddersfield stay up because I want him to keep playing at this level."

“When I see him walk out against Liverpool and Arsenal and all those teams, I am a proud dad."

Ince could be in the team for the match today and his dad will be hoping to witness another good win by the Terriers, and will also be looking for his son to score his second Premier League goal for Huddersfield Town.